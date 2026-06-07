Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Winnings for MLB, NBA Finals This Week

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

All new users can redeem the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW to receive 10 100% profit boost tokens to double NBA Finals and MLB winnings. Get started here.







Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW for 10 100% Profit Boosts

Before placing your bets on upcoming matchups like the Boston Red Sox taking on the New York Yankees or the Chicago White Sox visiting the Philadelphia Phillies, be sure to check out the details of this sportsbook offer.

Caesars Promo Code WTOPDYW New Caesars User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified June 7th, 2026

This latest Caesars Sportsbook promotion is exclusively available to new Caesars customers looking to maximize their payouts and extract maximum value on the diamond. By taking advantage of this sign-up offer, new users can Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers. It goes without saying that getting a 100% boost on your potential profit changes the math entirely when hunting for the right spot.

To unlock the offer, simply register your new account and place a first wager of at least $1. Once that initial qualifying bet is placed, you will receive ten 100% profit tokens in your account. You can apply these profit boosts across the upcoming MLB slate, whether you want to back the 37-26 New York Yankees hosting the Boston Red Sox, or place a wager on Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies welcoming the Chicago White Sox.

Use Caesars Sportsbook MLB Bonus Today

Matchup Moneyline Spread Total Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees BOS +143 / NYY -170 BOS +1.5 (-145) / NYY -1.5 (+122) O/U 8.5 (O +100 / U -120) Chicago White Sox vs. Philadelphia Phillies CWS +135 / PHI -160 CWS +1.5 (-155) / PHI -1.5 (+130) O/U 9.5 (O -110 / U -110)

Odds provided by Caesars Sportsbook and are accurate as of June 7, 2026.

When analyzing the odds, let’s break down the payout scenarios. A $25 wager on the heaviest favorite on the board, the New York Yankees (-170), would yield a $14.71 profit if they secure the victory. Conversely, if you are looking for a lucrative longshot, placing $25 on the heaviest underdog, the Boston Red Sox (+143), would net $35.75 in profit in an upset. If you prefer backing a team on the runline, a $25 bet on the Yankees to cover the -1.5 spread at +122 odds would return a $30.50 profit.

We put a lot of stock in underlying metrics, and looking at the team statistics, the Yankees profile as the much safer bet against Boston. New York boasts a superior 3.30 team ERA compared to Boston’s 3.83 mark. Furthermore, the Yankees’ offense carries a strong .761 OPS with 318 runs scored, outpacing the Red Sox’s .698 OPS and 248 runs.

In the other matchup, the Philadelphia Phillies are favored, supported by a 4.00 staff ERA over Chicago’s 4.32 ERA. However, the White Sox offense has been more productive this season and could offer genuine betting value. It does stand to reason that Chicago’s .240 batting average and .737 OPS with 299 runs scored gives them a real edge at the plate, staying well ahead of Philadelphia’s .228 average, .682 OPS, and 250 runs.

How to Activate the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Claiming this offer ahead of upcoming games like the Red Sox taking on the Yankees or the White Sox visiting the Phillies is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to unlock your profit boosts and start beating the market: