Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Get $1,000 Bonus for MLB, PGA, WNBA Sunday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can redeem the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN to secure up to a $1,000 bonus for Game 3 of the NBA Finals Monday and all MLB games Sunday — along with PGA and WNBA action. Use this link here to get started.







Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Overview and Key Terms

It goes without saying that before you lay down your hard-earned money, you need to understand the mechanics of the bookmaker’s offer. We put a lot of stock in maximizing these sign-up bonuses by following the terms to the letter.

Here is a comprehensive breakdown of how this FanCash promotion works and the essential terms you need to clear before wagering on this pivotal postseason matchup:

Claim Your Bonus: You must enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN during registration to unlock the $1,000 maximum bonus offer.

You must enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code during registration to unlock the $1,000 maximum bonus offer. 10-Day Structure: The $1,000 bonus is distributed over 10 consecutive days. Fanatics will match your daily qualifying wager (up to $100 each day) in FanCash.

The $1,000 bonus is distributed over 10 consecutive days. Fanatics will match your daily qualifying wager (up to $100 each day) in FanCash. Eligibility Requirements: Participants must be 21 years of age or older to use Fanatics Sportsbook and must be physically located in a state where the operator is legally live.

Participants must be 21 years of age or older to use Fanatics Sportsbook and must be physically located in a state where the operator is legally live. State Exclusions: This specific offer is available in all legal Fanatics Sportsbook states excluding New York.

This specific offer is available in all legal Fanatics Sportsbook states excluding New York. Minimum Deposit: A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to participate in this promotion.

A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to participate in this promotion. Daily Opt-In: After opting in, you must manually apply the promotion to a qualifying wager directly through your bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days.

After opting in, you must manually apply the promotion to a qualifying wager directly through your bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days. Qualifying Wagers: Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for this sign-up promotion.

Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for this sign-up promotion. FanCash Rules: FanCash is strictly non-withdrawable. It comes with a 1x playthrough requirement before it can be utilized for other bets or converted into withdrawable cash.

FanCash is strictly non-withdrawable. It comes with a 1x playthrough requirement before it can be utilized for other bets or converted into withdrawable cash. Winnings Calculation: Any subsequent winnings are calculated solely based on the cash portion of your wager; the FanCash stakes themselves are excluded from your total payout calculations.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN for the NBA Finals

As we prepare for the San Antonio Spurs to clash with the New York Knicks on June 8, eligible fans can capitalize on one of the highest-ceiling sign-up bonuses available for the NBA Postseason. Spreading your bets out over 10 days allows you to ride out variance and make data-informed decisions as series trends develop.

Below is a quick, bottom-line overview of the current welcome offer:

Feature Details Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN New Fanatics User Offer Get $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 bet match) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified June 7th, 2026

By taking advantage of this $1,000 FanCash bet match, new users can strategically spread their wagers across multiple days of playoff basketball, opening up paths to hunt for value on daily player props or situational live-betting spots.

Spurs vs. Knicks Game 3 Odds via Fanatics Sportsbook

The San Antonio Spurs will travel to face the New York Knicks for Game 3 of the NBA Finals at 8:30 PM ET.

Bet Type San Antonio Spurs New York Knicks Spread +2.5 (-110) -2.5 (-110) Moneyline +110 -130 Total Points Over 216.5 (-110) Under 216.5 (-110)

How to Redeem the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN

Ready to get some skin in the game for the San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks? Claiming this welcome offer is a highly streamlined process. Follow these simple steps to ensure you secure your bet match bonus and start building your bankroll:

Sign Up for an Account: Start by downloading the Fanatics Sportsbook app or visiting their desktop site. You will need to create and register an account by providing standard personal information (such as your full name, date of birth, email address, and physical address) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: It is necessary to enter the promo code WTOPFAN during the registration process. This ensures your new account is explicitly linked to this $1,000 FanCash bonus offer. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is successfully verified and active, navigate to the cashier section. You must deposit at least $10 using one of the secure payment methods provided to activate the offer. Place Your Bets: With your account funded, you are ready to attack the board. Users can place a $10 minimum wager—and up to a $100 maximum wager—on any eligible market. Fanatics will then match your qualifying daily wager in FanCash over the first 10 days following your registration.

It does stand to reason that disciplined bettors who max out this $100 daily match over the full 10 days will be in a prime position to leverage their FanCash into a robust portfolio of postseason positions.