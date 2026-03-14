Ireland beats Scotland to win Triple Crown and finish second to France in Six Nations

DUBLIN (AP) — Ireland kept alive its Six Nations title hopes and buried Scotland’s in a familiar-looking 43-21 victory to…

DUBLIN (AP) — Ireland kept alive its Six Nations title hopes and buried Scotland’s in a familiar-looking 43-21 victory to launch the final round on Saturday.

The Irish moved three points ahead of France, which hosted England in the day’s last match in Paris. Ireland was two minutes from being crowned champion but France’s Thomas Ramos kicked a last-second penalty to win the match and title 48-46.

Ireland finished second, two points behind the French, who crushed the Irish 36-14 on opening night in Paris.

The Irish at least won the Triple Crown for a fourth time in five seasons, denying the Scots their first sweep of the home nations since 1990.

“We are proud of how we have performed when we’ve had to and that’s five trophies in five years for us,” Ireland coach Andy Farrell said. “I know it’s (another) Triple Crown but it’s been hard to win over the years for Ireland and we’re proud of that.”

Both sides began the match with title ambitions. But to win their first title since 1999, the Scots had ghosts to exorcize. They’d won only once in Dublin in 26 years, not since 2010, and never at Aviva Stadium. They’d also lost their last 11 contests to Ireland.

Ireland’s modus operandi was power, controlling the gainline, and relentless pressure. They smashed a Scotland side that put 50 points and seven tries on hapless France last weekend.

“We saw what their attack was capable of last week and again today it came in waves, but our defense stood up and big moments helped keep them out,” Ireland captain Caelan Doris told broadcaster ITV.

“There were some calm heads in there which was helped by the fact we had scoreboard pressure throughout from a fast start which we aimed for as well. It felt composed out there and it was good.”

Ireland started fast again, scored six tries — three in each half — with five converted by Jack Crowley who added a penalty. Scotland trailed 19-7 at halftime and twice rallied to within five points, but each time Ireland had a quick response.

“I’m gutted,” Scotland captain Sione Tuipulotu said. “We really set our sights on coming here and getting a result but Ireland were too good. We’ve made progression but we want to be where these guys are with a trophy.”

The game was intense and lively from the start.

The first scrum earned a penalty that moved Ireland into the Scotland 22. Fast hands fed fullback Jamie Osborne bursting between the posts for their quickest try of this championship, just after two minutes.

Scotland fired back in 19 phases. With big gains by forwards Jack Dempsey and George Turner, Finn Russell orchestrating, Darcy Graham finished out wide for his Scotland record-extending 38th try.

But an offside penalty against Graham sent Scotland reeling back to its tryline again, and Ireland hooker Dan Sheehan shot out of a collapsing maul for his 18th try, extending his Six Nations record for a forward.

Ireland was 19-7 ahead after 19 minutes with a try from first phase when midfielder Stuart McCloskey threw a huge pass to unmarked right wing Robert Baloucoune, whose pace beat the cover.

Ireland’s defense in its 22 then turned over Scotland three times before halftime.

The Scottish backs finally clicked in the second half with tries by Russell and Rory Darge, but Ireland quickly restored 12-point leads after converted tries by Darragh Murray, a brief blood-bin replacement for the immense Tadhg Beirne, and winger Tommy O’Brien.

Crowley added a penalty to give Ireland a three-score lead and Irish supporters broke into song. Just for unnecessary gloss to the scoreline, O’Brien scored his second try of the match after Tuipulotu spilled the ball with time up.

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