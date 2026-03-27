Injured Warriors guard Stephen Curry set to return to 5-on-5 scrimmaging in the coming days

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry missed his 24th straight game for the Golden State Warriors on Friday night, but…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry missed his 24th straight game for the Golden State Warriors on Friday night, but is set to resume 5-on-5 scrimmaging in the coming days with hopes he might still return from a lingering right knee injury before the end of the regular season.

The 38-year-old Curry was re-evaluated Friday ahead of the team’s home game against the Washington Wizards for the patella-femoral pain syndrome/bone bruising he has been dealing with the past two months.

He’s scheduled to be evaluated again next week. Golden State initially hoped he would return right after the All-Star break, and Curry sat out the All-Star Game this year. Curry, leading the Warriors with 27.2 points per game, last played Jan. 30 against Detroit.

“The whole idea is (when) he’s healthy he’s going to play,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “If he’s not healthy or if there is a risk at all, he won’t play. He clearly gives us a dramatically better chance to win a game if he’s on the floor. We’re hoping he comes back, but we’re not going to take any chances.”

The Warriors continue to be plagued by injuries, losing guard Moses Moody for the season on Monday in Dallas, and he underwent surgery Friday for a torn patellar tendon in his left knee.

Curry’s younger brother, Seth, is still sidelined by a strained left inner thigh muscle. He has resumed scrimmaging and was listed as day-to-day.

Center Quinten Post is also day to day with right foot soreness.

Fellow big man Al Horford sat out his eighth consecutive game because of a strained muscle in his right calf but has started on-court workouts and will be re-examined in a week.

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