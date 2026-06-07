Afghanistan strikes with 3 quick wickets, but India stays on top at 475-6 on Day 2

NEW CHANDIGARH, India (AP) — Afghanistan hit back with three wickets in the opening session of Day 2 but India…

NEW CHANDIGARH, India (AP) — Afghanistan hit back with three wickets in the opening session of Day 2 but India remains in control at 475-6 in its first innings in a one-off cricket test.

Mohammad Saleem added two more wickets to his tally as India added another 107 for the loss of three wickets in the first session Sunday at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

After joining Lokesh Rahul (100) with a century of his own on Day 1, Indian skipper Shubman Gill could only add another 23 runs before he was caught behind off Saleem (4-109) for 126, with 15 fours and a six.

Gill and Rishabh Pant put on 169 runs for the fourth wicket to seize control for the hosts.

Pant then added a quick-fire 36 runs with Dhruv Jurel before the set duo was out in the space of six deliveries – Saleem bowled Jurel (19) to get his fourth, while Pant was caught at the boundary off Hashmatullah Shahidi for 8

Washington Sundar was 14 not out and debutant Manav Suthar was on nine at the break.

It is only the second test between the teams – India had hosted Afghanistan’s inaugural test in Bengaluru and the home side won by an innings and 262 runs.

On Day 1, India had won the toss and opted to bat, finishing the day at 368-3.

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