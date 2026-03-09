Indiana plays Sacramento, looks to break road losing streak

Indiana Pacers (15-49, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (15-50, 15th in the Western Conference) Sacramento, California; Tuesday,…

Indiana Pacers (15-49, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (15-50, 15th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana will look to stop its five-game road skid when the Pacers play Sacramento.

The Kings are 10-22 on their home court. Sacramento is the worst team in the Western Conference shooting 33.5% from 3-point range.

The Pacers are 5-27 in road games. Indiana gives up 120.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.6 points per game.

The Kings score 110.6 points per game, 9.4 fewer points than the 120.0 the Pacers allow. The Pacers average 12.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than the Kings allow.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Pacers won 116-105 in the last matchup on Dec. 9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell Westbrook is averaging 15.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.5 assists for the Kings. Precious Achiuwa is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

Andrew Nembhard is averaging 17.1 points and 7.4 assists for the Pacers. Jarace Walker is averaging 15.8 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 44.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-7, averaging 111.5 points, 44.8 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.9 points per game.

Pacers: 1-9, averaging 113.2 points, 39.6 rebounds, 29.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 126.9 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Domantas Sabonis: out for season (back), Dylan Cardwell: out (ankle), De’Andre Hunter: out for season (eye), DeMar DeRozan: day to day (illness), Zach LaVine: out for season (finger), Keegan Murray: out (ankle).

Pacers: T.J. McConnell: day to day (hamstring), Johnny Furphy: out for season (knee), Ivica Zubac: out (ankle), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

