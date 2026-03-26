Ilya Sorokin shines against Stars to give the playoff-chasing Islanders a much-needed 2-1 win

NEW YORK (AP) — Ilya Sorokin gave the New York Islanders the type of elite goaltending they needed facing one…

NEW YORK (AP) — Ilya Sorokin gave the New York Islanders the type of elite goaltending they needed facing one of the NHL’s top teams while in the thick of a playoff chase, making 26 saves to beat the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Thursday night.

Sorokin was locked in from the drop of the puck, denying Colin Blackwell on a shorthanded breakaway 10 minutes in and making a handful of other 10-bell saves on quality scoring chances in the first period alone. He was perfect on a pair of penalty kills, one each in the second and third periods, and allowed only one goal on a 6-on-5 with three minutes left to Matt Duchene.

Bo Horvat scored his 30th goal of the season five minutes in and Calum Ritchie later picked up the 11th of his rookie year to provide enough offensive support. Matthew Schaefer, the face of the franchise at 18 years old, assisted on each to reach 54 points and tie Hall of Famer Denis Potvin for the second most by a rookie defenseman in Islanders history.

Despite allowing Horvat’s goal off the rush and Ritchie’s when it went in off his left skate, Jake Oettinger was excellent in his own right. Oettinger stopped 23 of the 25 shots he faced as Dallas lost a third game in a row and for the fourth time in five games.

This was a better defensive effort for the Stars than their sloppy defeat Tuesday night at home against New Jersey. They have already clinched a playoff berth, are likely to face Minnesota in the first round and are spending the remainder of the regular season trying to get their team game in order.

The Islanders are clawing to get in as part of a fierce Eastern Conference race of seven teams vying for five spots.

Up next

Stars: Make the second stop on their four-game trip Saturday at Pittsburgh, when Mikko Rantanen could return from the injury that has sidelined him since the Olympics.

Islanders: Host two-time defending champion Florida on Saturday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.