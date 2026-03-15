Huber’s overtime goal gives the Fleet a 4-3 win over the Victoire

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Ella Huber scored 1:33 into overtime to give the Boston Fleet a 4-3 come-from-behind victory over…

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Ella Huber scored 1:33 into overtime to give the Boston Fleet a 4-3 come-from-behind victory over the Montreal Victoire in a matchup of top teams on Sunday.

With the overtime win, Boston (9-5-2-3) remained in first place in the PWHL three points ahead of Montreal (9-4-1-5). The Fleet trailed by three goals at the start of the third period.

Loren Gabel scored her first of the season, and Megan Keller and Susanna Tapani added goals. Keller and Alina Muller also had two assists. Aerin Frankel made 27 saves.

Abby Roque had a goal and two assists for Montreal. Marie-Philip Poulin scored the opener for Montreal but left the game a few minutes later. Kati Tabin also scored for the Victoire. Ann-Renee Desbiens made 22 saves.

Poulin put Montreal ahead with 5:10 remaining in the first period, tipping Gosling’s shot on the game’s first power play. Two minutes later, Poulin seemed to reinjure her right knee and came off in the middle of the play.

She was replaced by Tabin, who scored on a one-timer past Frankel to extend Montreal’s lead. The goals came in a 2:10 span.

Roque gave Montreal a 3-0 lead with 3:02 left in the second period.

Gabel’s goal got the Fleet got on the board 6:01 into the third. Keller made the game 3-2 with 2:34 remaining. With Frankel on the bench for the extra attacker. Boston tied the game with 14.8 seconds remaining when Tapani’s shot beat Desbiens.

Up next

Victoire: Host the Seattle Torrent on Thursday.

Fleet: Host the Toronto Sceptres on Tuesday.

___

AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.