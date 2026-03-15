Haydn Fleury ends 2-year goal drought as the Jets edge the Blues 3-2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Haydn Fleury scored his first goal in more than two years and added an assist, Kyle…

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Haydn Fleury scored his first goal in more than two years and added an assist, Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele each had their 31st goal and the Winnipeg Jets edged the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Sunday.

Eric Comrie made 29 saves in his career-high 21st start of the season and first since Feb. 25 to give him a personal-best 11 wins. The victory also extended the backup’s winning streak to five games, the longest for a Jets goaltender this season. Starter Connor Hellebuyck had a four-game run in October.

Fleury gave Winnipeg a 1-0 lead at 2:31 of the first period, scoring his first goal in his 64th game since signing with the Jets as a free agent in July 2024. Fleury last scored on Dec. 19, 2023, while with Tampa Bay. The assist was also the first of the season for Fleury, who has played in 25 games this season. He had seven assists last season in 39 games for Winnipeg.

Dalibor Dvorsky and Dylan Holloway scored for the Blues, who lost in regulation for the first time in March (6-1-1), snapping their seven-game points streak. Jordan Binnington stopped 13 shots.

SENATORS 7, SHARKS 4

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Drake Batherson scored twice, including the eventual game winner, as Ottawa beat San Jose.

With the game tied at 4, Batherson put the Senators (34-23-9) ahead with 6:52 remaining when an Artem Zub shot bounced in off him when he turned to protect himself.

Warren Foegele, Fabian Zetterlund, Tyler Kleven and Dylan Cozens also scored for Ottawa. Brady Tkachuk added an empty-net goal. Linus Ullmark, who was coming off a 23-save shutout against Anaheim, made his third straight start and stopped 19 shots.

Mario Ferraro, Tyler Toffoli, Collin Graf and Michael Misa scored for San Jose. Laurent Brossoit, making his first NHL start since April 18, 2024, made 17 saves for the Sharks (32-27-6).

DUCKS 4, CANADIENS 3

MONTREAL (AP) — Cutter Gauthier scored with 2:30 left, Leo Carlsson had two goals and an assist and Anaheim beat Montreal to regain the Pacific Division lead.

Alone in front of the net, Gauthier took Jeffrey Viel’s behind-the-back pass and snapped a shot past goalie Jacob Fowler.

Troy Terry added a goal and two assists in his return from an upper-body injury to help Anaheim improve to 37-27-3 and move a point ahead of Vegas in the Pacific Division. Chris Kreider had two assists, and Lukas Dostal made 27 saves.

Terry missed nine games. He tied it at 3 with 4:21 left in the five-goal second period when his pass deflected off the skate of Montreal forward Josh Anderson and over Fowler’s shoulder.

Nick Suzuki had a goal and an assist for Montreal, Alex Newhook and Cole Caufield also scored. Fowler stopped 24 shots in his second start since being recalled from the American Hockey League’s Laval Rocket on Wednesday.

MAPLE LEAFS 4, WILD 2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Bo Groulx scored twice and Toronto held on for a victory over Minnesota.

Morgan Rielly also scored and Matthew Knies added an empty-net goal for Toronto as Minnesota pushed to rally from a three-goal deficit after two periods.

Anthony Stolarz made 36 saves for the Maple Leafs, who have a win and a shootout loss in two games since losing captain Auston Matthews for the season with a knee injury.

Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice for the Wild. Jesper Wallstedt made 22 saves.

In a four-day span, the Wild earned just one point from three home games against non-playoff teams from the East — a shootout loss to the Flyers on Thursday and regulation defeats against the New York Rangers Saturday and Maple Leafs on Sunday.

OILERS 3, PREDATORS 1

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid had three assists, linemate Leon Draisaitl scored, but was injured soon after and Edmonton beat Nashville to end a two-game losing streak.

Draisaitl took a hard early hit from Ozzy Wiesblatt. The Edmonton star came back for a couple of shifts, but didn’t return for the start of the second period.

Matthew Savoie and Zach Hyman also scored for Edmonton, and Connor Ingram made 26 saves. The Oilers are 16-1-3 record in their last 20 games against Nashville.

Fedor Svechkov scored for the Predators, and Justus Annunen stopped 27 shots. They have lost six of eight.

KRAKEN 6, PANTHERS 2

SEATTLE (AP) — Bobby McMann had a power-play goal and added an assist in his second game for Seattle, and the Kraken beat the Florida Panthers 6-2 on Sunday night to move into the second wild-card spot in the West.

McMann had two goals and an assist in his Kraken debut Saturday night in a 5-2 victory in Vancouver. He went from Toronto to Seattle at the trade deadline, but was delayed because of a visa issue that was resolved Friday.

Against Florida, McMann scored his 22nd goal of the season and assisted on Jamie Oleksiak’s goal. Oleksiak also had two assists.

Two-time defending champion Florida is in danger of becoming the first Cup-winning team to miss the playoffs the following season since Los Angeles in 2014-15. The Panthers are 11 points out of the final wild card in the East.

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