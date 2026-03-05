Harry Kane out of Bayern’s next game with a calf injury in a blow to record chase

MUNICH (AP) — Harry Kane will miss Bayern Munich’s game against Borussia Moenchengladbach on Friday with a calf injury in…

MUNICH (AP) — Harry Kane will miss Bayern Munich’s game against Borussia Moenchengladbach on Friday with a calf injury in a blow to his hopes of breaking the Bundesliga record for most goals in a season.

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany said on Thursday the problem wasn’t serious but means Kane will play no part in Friday’s game, which could see Bayern open up a 14-point lead at the top of the table.

“He got a knock on his calf and hasn’t recovered yet,” Kompany said. “It’s nothing serious for the time being but we’d need maybe another a day for him to be involved. We’re pretty relaxed. Of course we would have liked Harry to be involved but these things happen.”

Kompany didn’t express concern Kane would miss Bayern’s visit to Atalanta in the Champions League round of 16 next week.

Kane has scored 30 goals in the Bundesliga and is 11 short of Robert Lewandowski’s record of 41, with 10 games remaining.

