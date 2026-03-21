Live Radio
Home » Sports » Hainan Classic presented by…

Hainan Classic presented by MAEXTRO Scores

The Associated Press

March 21, 2026, 1:28 PM

Saturday

Hainan, China

a-Blackstone Course (Host Course)

7,637 yards; Par 72

b-Vintage Course

7,331 yards; Par 72

Purse: $2.6 million

Final Round

Note: Tournament is played on two courses.

Jorge Campillo, Spain 65b-67a-67a—199
Jordan Gumberg, United States 64a-66b-69a—199
Dylan Frittelli, South Africa 66b-68a-66a—200
Wenyi Ding, China 66b-70a-66a—202
Thriston Lawrence, South Africa 66a-68b-68a—202
Euan Walker, Scotland 69b-67a-66a—202
Bo Jin, China 69a-67b-67a—203
Marcus Armitage, England 69b-69a-66a—204
Yuto Katsuragawa, Japan 69b-68a-67a—204
Daniel Rodrigues, Portugal 68b-68a-68a—204
Yanhan Zhou, China 68b-68a-68a—204
Oliver Lindell, Finland 68b-69a-68a—205
Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain 71a-68b-67a—206
Mikael Lindberg, Sweden 70a-69b-68a—207
Taehoon Ok, South Korea 67a-68b-72a—207
Andy Sullivan, England 70a-66b-71a—207
Bowen Xiao, China 69b-67a-71a—207
Clement Charmasson, France 69b-70a-69a—208
Martin Couvra, France 67a-72b-69a—208
Sean Crocker, United States 70b-68a-70a—208
Ross Fisher, England 70b-68a-70a—208
Taichi Kho, Hong Kong 73b-66a-69a—208
Eddie Pepperell, England 71a-69b-68a—208
Rocco Repetto Taylor, Spain 68a-72b-68a—208
Dan Bradbury, England 69a-71b-69a—209
Ugo Coussaud, France 72a-70b-67a—209
Kota Kaneko, Japan 70b-69a-70a—209
Adrian Otaegui, United Arab Emirates 68b-74a-67a—209
Brandon Robinson-Thompson, England 69b-73a-67a—209
Davis Bryant, United States 75a-68b-67a—210
Quentin Debove, France 70b-68a-72a—210
Kazuma Kobori, New Zealand 69b-69a-72a—210
David Micheluzzi, Australia 69a-70b-71a—210
Ryan Peake, Australia 71a-69b-70a—210
Sampson-yunhe Zheng, China 69b-69a-72a—210
Angel Hidalgo, Spain 69a-69b-73a—211
Matthew Jordan, England 72a-68b-71a—211
Francesco Molinari, Italy 73b-70a-68a—211
Jan Schneider, Germany 69a-73b-69a—211
Angel Ayora Fanegas, Spain 71b-71a-70a—212
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez, Spain 70a-69b-73a—212
Bowen Chai, China 73b-70a-69a—212
Lloyd Jefferson Go, Philippines 68a-69b-75a—212
Zihao Jin, China 68a-69b-75a—212
Jason Scrivener, Australia 66b-71a-75a—212
Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 71a-71b-70a—212
Daniel Young, Scotland 71b-70a-71a—212
Matthew Baldwin, England 70b-72a-71a—213
Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain 69a-69b-75a—213
Aaron Cockerill, Canada 66a-72b-75a—213
Yu Fang, China 71a-71b-71a—213
Calum Hill, Scotland 68b-71a-74a—213
Tobias Jonsson, Sweden 72a-69b-72a—213
David Law, Scotland 72a-66b-75a—213
Zander Lombard, South Africa 72a-71b-70a—213
Tom Vaillant, France 69b-73a-71a—213
Hongfu Wu, China 74a-68b-71a—213
Manuel Elvira, Spain 72b-69a-73a—214
Stefano Mazzoli, Italy 70a-72b-72a—214
Jack Senior, England 71b-72a-71a—214
Hugo Townsend, Sweden 70b-69a-75a—214
Quim Vidal, Spain 72b-70a-72a—214
Jonathan Broomhead, South Africa 73a-69b-73a—215
Yue Liu, China 72a-71b-72a—215
Matt Killen, England 73b-69a-75a—217
Gregorio De Leo, Italy 69b-74a-75a—218
Grant Forrest, Scotland 72a-71b-75a—218
Joost Luiten, Netherlands 68b-71a-79a—218
Ashun Wu, China 70b-73a-75a—218

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up