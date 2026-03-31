Guardians rookie Chase DeLauter hobbles off after fouling an Ohtani pitch off his foot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cleveland Guardians right fielder Chase DeLauter left the game in the first inning after fouling a…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cleveland Guardians right fielder Chase DeLauter left the game in the first inning after fouling a pitch from Los Angeles Dodgers starter Shohei Ohtani off his back foot Tuesday night.

After a trainer came out to check on DeLauter, the rookie took a few practice swings and returned to the batter’s box. He tried to run out a grounder to third, but was thrown out and then hobbled to the tunnel.

He was diagnosed with a left foot contusion. X-rays were negative.

DeLauter was replaced by CJ Kayfus in the bottom of the first.

DeLauter was the American League rookie of the week after hitting four home runs in his first three games. He’s just the second player to accomplish the feat, joining Trevor Story of the Colorado Rockies in 2019.

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