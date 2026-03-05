Grizzlies’ Ja Morant to remain out at least 2 more weeks with elbow injury

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant will miss at least two more weeks as he continues to…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant will miss at least two more weeks as he continues to recover from a sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow.

The Grizzlies announced Thursday that Morant was progressing in his rehabilitation but was still experiencing discomfort. The two-time All-Star had follow-up imaging Wednesday that showed what the team described as “incomplete healing of the injury.”

The Grizzlies said Morant will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Morant has appeared in 20 games this season, averaging 19.5 points and 8.1 assists. He hasn’t played since injuring his elbow on Jan. 21.

