Golden State faces Minnesota, aims to stop home slide

Minnesota Timberwolves (40-25, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (32-33, ninth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State aims to stop its three-game home losing streak with a win over Minnesota.

The Warriors are 22-21 in Western Conference games. Golden State is ninth in the Western Conference scoring 115.2 points while shooting 45.9% from the field.

The Timberwolves have gone 24-18 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota has a 15-16 record against teams above .500.

The Warriors are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 46.3% the Timberwolves allow to opponents. The Timberwolves average 118.4 points per game, 4.2 more than the 114.2 the Warriors give up.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Timberwolves won the last meeting 108-83 on Jan. 27. Julius Randle scored 18 points to help lead the Timberwolves to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moses Moody is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Warriors. Brandin Podziemski is averaging 16.1 points and 8.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Randle is averaging 21.2 points, seven rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is averaging 27.9 points, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 3-7, averaging 113.4 points, 46.0 rebounds, 31.3 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.2 points per game.

Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 112.8 points, 43.2 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Jimmy Butler III: out for season (knee), Stephen Curry: out (knee), Moses Moody: day to day (wrist), Seth Curry: day to day (sciatic nerve), Quinten Post: day to day (foot), De’Anthony Melton: day to day (adductor).

Timberwolves: Ayo Dosunmu: out (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.