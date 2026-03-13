Golden Knights captain Mark Stone returns after 5-game absence

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone returned Thursday night after a five-game absence that landed him on injured reserve.
Stone played 17:52 and finished a plus-2 in the Knights’ 6-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Stone returned against the same team he suffered an upper-body injury against March 1 after absorbing a check from Kris Letang.
Stone returned to his top-line spot at right wing with center Jack Eichel and left wing Ivan Barbashev.
The Knights were 1-4 without Stone, and fell to third place in the Pacific Division, behind first-place Anaheim and Edmonton.
Stone has 21 goals and 39 assists in 44 games this season.
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