Golden Knights captain Mark Stone returns after 5-game absence

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone returned Thursday night after a five-game absence that landed him…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone returned Thursday night after a five-game absence that landed him on injured reserve.

Stone played 17:52 and finished a plus-2 in the Knights’ 6-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Stone returned against the same team he suffered an upper-body injury against March 1 after absorbing a check from Kris Letang.

Stone returned to his top-line spot at right wing with center Jack Eichel and left wing Ivan Barbashev.

The Knights were 1-4 without Stone, and fell to third place in the Pacific Division, behind first-place Anaheim and Edmonton.

Stone has 21 goals and 39 assists in 44 games this season.

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