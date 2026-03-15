Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 31 points before getting injured, Bucks beat Pacers 134-123

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points and pulled down 14 rebounds before leaving the game with an injury,…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points and pulled down 14 rebounds before leaving the game with an injury, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Indiana Pacers 134-123 on Sunday.

Antetokounmpo landed awkwardly as he completed a dunk late in the third quarter. He briefly remained in the game and dunked again on Milwaukee’s next possession. He got fouled the possession after that and attempted a pair of free throws before heading to the locker room.

“My guess is he hyperextended his knee, but I’m guessing,” Bucks coach Doc Rivers said.

Antetokounmpo also had eight assists while Bobby Portis scored 29 points and added 10 rebounds. Ryan Rollins shot 8 for 12, including 3 for 5 from beyond the 3-point line, to finish with 20 points, seven assists and three steals.

Aaron Nesmith led the Pacers with 32 points. Indiana also got 16 points and two blocks from Jay Huff.

The Bucks trailed 65-62 at halftime but turned a six-point fourth-quarter lead into an 18-point advantage with a 15-3 run to make it 119-101 with 8:45 left in the quarter.

The Pacers turned the ball over 18 times, nine more times than the Bucks.

Antetokounmpo said he wasn’t planning on getting imaging. The two-time MVP said he believed he could have finished the game but chose to follow the advice of the Bucks’ training staff.

“I’m just going to go back home, sleep, see how I feel tomorrow, try to lift some weights,” Antetokounmpo said. “If I have a little bit of discomfort, then I’ll go from there. As of now, I’m not really bothered.”

The 31-year-old Antetokounmpo has missed a career-high 31 games this season. He’s had two extended absences because of strains in his right calf. He sat out the Bucks’ 122-99 loss at Atlanta on Saturday because of a sprained left ankle.

Up next

The Bucks will host the Cavaliers on Tuesday.

The Pacers travel to meet the Knicks on Tuesday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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