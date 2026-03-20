BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= OHSAA State Tournament= Division IV= State Championship= Cin. Wyoming 73, Cle. Glenville 48 Division V= Semifinal= Cle.…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA State Tournament=

Division IV=

State Championship=

Cin. Wyoming 73, Cle. Glenville 48

Division V=

Semifinal=

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 38, Cin. Summit 27

Gahanna Cols. Academy 59, Zanesville W. Muskingum 44

Division VII=

Semifinal=

Delphos St John’s 61, Malvern 32

Kalida 58, Jeromesville Hillsdale 46

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Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

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