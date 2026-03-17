French Rugby Federation files lawsuit over phishing-linked cyberattack

PARIS (AP) — The French Rugby Federation has filed a lawsuit after being targeted by a cyberattack linked to a…

PARIS (AP) — The French Rugby Federation has filed a lawsuit after being targeted by a cyberattack linked to a phishing campaign.

The FFR, which has some 350,000 registered members, said on Tuesday it responded swiftly to the attack with a series of security measures, and that it did not directly affect its IT systems.

The phishing campaign targeted members.

The FFR said it was also referring the matter to France’s independent data protection authority and the relevant government services.

“Investigations are currently underway to determine the number of affected members and the nature of the data potentially involved in the incident,” the federation said.

The incident marked the latest cyberattack targeting a French sporting body after the French Football federation was also hit last year, resulting in the theft of data relating to members.

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