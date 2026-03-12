France debuting flanker Temo Matiu in Six Nations decider against England

PARIS (AP) — Bordeaux Bègles flanker Temo Matiu will make his test debut for title-chasing France in Saturday’s Six Nations…

PARIS (AP) — Bordeaux Bègles flanker Temo Matiu will make his test debut for title-chasing France in Saturday’s Six Nations showdown against England at the Stade de France.

The 24-year-old Matiu comes in for Anthony Jelonch, who failed concussion protocols during the 50-40 defeat to Scotland last Saturday in Edinburgh.

Matiu’s New-Zealand born father Legi Matiu played twice for France in 2000.

Thibaud Flament and Emmanuel Meafou have returned to give the second row more heft. That’s bumped Charles Ollivon to No. 8 in place of Oscar Jegou, who was suspended for four weeks eye gouging Scotland hooker Ewan Ashman at Murrayfield.

With Nicolas Depoortere out with a shoulder injury, Pierre-Louis Barassi steps into the midfield alongside Yoram Moefana.

Defending champion France is in a three-way race with Scotland and Ireland going into Saturday’s last round. France’s much superior points differential means no matter the Ireland-Scotland result in Dublin, France will retain the title with a bonus-point win against England. ___

