Flames host the Panthers after shootout win

Florida Panthers (34-31-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Calgary Flames (27-34-7, in the Pacific Division) Calgary, Alberta; Friday, 9 p.m.…

Florida Panthers (34-31-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Calgary Flames (27-34-7, in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -111, Flames -109; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames host the Florida Panthers after the Flames defeated the St. Louis Blues 2-1 in a shootout.

Calgary is 17-12-4 at home and 27-34-7 overall. The Flames have conceded 210 goals while scoring 166 for a -44 scoring differential.

Florida has gone 16-17-0 in road games and 34-31-3 overall. The Panthers have a -23 scoring differential, with 201 total goals scored and 224 given up.

The teams play Friday for the second time this season. The Flames won 5-3 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikael Backlund has 15 goals and 23 assists for the Flames. Blake Coleman has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Carter Verhaeghe has 20 goals and 29 assists for the Panthers. Sam Bennett has six goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 3-6-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Panthers: 4-6-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: Samuel Honzek: out (upper body), Jonathan Huberdeau: out for season (hip), Jake Bean: out (undisclosed), Yan Kuznetsov: day to day (upper-body).

Panthers: Cole Schwindt: out (lower body), Brad Marchand: out (lower body), Sam Reinhart: out (undisclosed), Uvis Balinskis: out (undisclosed), Jonah Gadjovich: out (upper body), Aleksander Barkov: out (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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