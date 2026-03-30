ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP Gets $1,000 theScore Bet Rebrand Bonus for Any Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New theScore Bet customers can take advantage of a massive welcome offer ahead of Monday’s NBA games by unlocking the former ESPN BET promo code WTOP. The primary welcome offer is a $1,000 Bet Reset, which allows users to wager up to $1,000 on their first bet and receive 100% of their stake back in bonus bets if it loses. New users in select states can get a $100 bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV). Click here to sign up.

ESPN BET recently rebranded to theScore Bet, but the great promos are still available. Whether you plan to use it for Monday’s matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Detroit Pistons, any other NBA game this week, or even Monday’s MLB games, this promotion provides the perfect opportunity to get in on the action.

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP Unlocks 2 Offers for theScore Bet

Before the Detroit Pistons and Oklahoma City Thunder tip off on Monday, ensure you are prepared to claim your exclusive new user bonus. The table below breaks down the primary promotional offers available depending on your location.

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $100 If Your Bet Wins New User Offer (All Other States) $1,000 Bet Reset Bonus Last Verified On March 30, 2026

For new theScore Bet customers residing in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, the welcome offer provides an opportunity to earn $100 in bonus bets by placing a $10 wager on the upcoming Detroit Pistons vs. Oklahoma City Thunder matchup or any other game. It is important to note that this bonus is not guaranteed, as your initial qualifying wager must win to unlock the reward. If your $10 bet on the NBA regular season slate is successful, the $100 bonus will be delivered to your account within 72 hours of the bet settling. This reward is paid out as five separate $20 bonus bets, and each $20 bonus bet must be used within seven days of receipt before it expires.

In all other legal online sports betting states where the sportsbook operates, new theScore Bet customers can take advantage of a $1,000 First Bet Reset. With no opt-in required, you can place your first cash wager on any available market and get 100% of your stake back in bonus bets if your wager loses, up to a maximum of $1,000. You are not required to wager the full $1,000 to participate; any initial bet amount up to that limit is covered, though maximizing the full value of the bonus does require a $1,000 first wager.

If that first bet settles as a loss, the refund will be applied to your account within 72 hours as five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your original eligible wager. Just like the alternative promotional offer, these bonus bets must be utilized within seven days of receipt.

Use theScore Bet NBA Promo Monday

Here are the spreads and totals for Monday’s NBA matchups:

Detroit Pistons at Oklahoma City Thunder: OKC -12.5 / DET +12.5 | Total: 218.5

OKC -12.5 / DET +12.5 | Total: 218.5 Washington Wizards at Los Angeles Lakers: LAL -16.5 / WAS +16.5 | Total: 235.5

LAL -16.5 / WAS +16.5 | Total: 235.5 Boston Celtics at Atlanta Hawks: ATL -2.5 / BOS +2.5 | Total: 221.5

ATL -2.5 / BOS +2.5 | Total: 221.5 Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat: PHI -1.5 / MIA +1.5 | Total: 246.5

Understanding payout structures is crucial when deciding how to deploy your first wager. If you bet $10 on Monday’s heaviest moneyline favorite, the Los Angeles Lakers (-2000), a winning bet yields just $0.50 in profit. Conversely, backing the heaviest underdog, the Washington Wizards (+1000), turns a $10 wager into $100 in profit. A standard $10 spread bet at -110 odds would net you $9.09. If you plan to maximize the promo and wager $1,000, betting on the Lakers nets $50 in profit, a winning ticket on the Wizards yields a massive $10,000, and a standard -110 spread bet returns $909.09.

How to Activate ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP on theScore Bet App

Unlocking your welcome bonus ahead of the matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Detroit Pistons is a quick and seamless process. Create and register a new account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity and location. Regardless of which state you reside in or which offer you are claiming, you must enter the promo code WTOP during the registration process.

Once your account is successfully created, the final activation steps depend on your location:

For users in MI, NJ, PA, and WV: After completing the registration steps above, you will need to deposit at least $10 into your new account using one of the sportsbook’s secure payment methods. Finally, place your first real money bet of at least $10, such as a wager on the upcoming Thunder vs. Pistons matchup, in order to activate the offer. If your qualifying ticket wins, you will receive your bonus.

For users in all other eligible states: If you are not located in MI, NJ, PA, or WV, the activation process for the $1,000 Bet Reset is just as simple. Simply place your first real cash wager up to $1,000 on any market at theScore Bet. Whether you choose to back the Thunder or explore other NBA or MLB markets, your initial cash wager will automatically activate your first bet protection.