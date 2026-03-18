Edmonton hosts Florida in a non-conference matchup

Florida Panthers (33-31-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (34-26-9, in the Pacific Division) Edmonton, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Florida Panthers (33-31-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (34-26-9, in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Florida Panthers in a non-conference matchup.

Edmonton has an 18-11-4 record in home games and a 34-26-9 record overall. The Oilers have scored 243 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank second in NHL play.

Florida has a 15-17-0 record on the road and a 33-31-3 record overall. The Panthers have committed 321 total penalties (4.8 per game) to rank third in league play.

Thursday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Oilers won 6-3 in the previous matchup. Jack Roslovic led the Oilers with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Bouchard has 19 goals and 59 assists for the Oilers. Zach Hyman has six goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Sam Reinhart has 29 goals and 32 assists for the Panthers. Sam Bennett has scored six goals and added three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-3-1, averaging four goals, 6.6 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Panthers: 4-6-0, averaging 2.7 goals, four assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Panthers: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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