Edmonton and Tampa Bay take the ice for out-of-conference matchup

Tampa Bay Lightning (42-21-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (34-27-9, in the Pacific Division) Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 10…

Tampa Bay Lightning (42-21-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (34-27-9, in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers play the Tampa Bay Lightning in a non-conference matchup.

Edmonton has a 34-27-9 record overall and an 18-12-4 record on its home ice. The Oilers are second in league play with 243 total goals (averaging 3.5 per game).

Tampa Bay has a 22-9-4 record in road games and a 42-21-4 record overall. The Lightning are 36-7-0 when scoring at least three goals.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Lightning won 2-1 in overtime in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Hyman has scored 29 goals with 17 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has six goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games.

Nikita Kucherov has 38 goals and 76 assists for the Lightning. Jake Guentzel has scored four goals with four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Lightning: 4-6-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.2 assists, 5.6 penalties and 16.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: Curtis Lazar: out (undisclosed), Leon Draisaitl: out (lower-body), Colton Dach: out (undisclosed), Ty Emberson: day to day (undisclosed), Mattias Janmark: out for season (undisclosed).

Lightning: Max Crozier: out (abdomen), Dominic James: out (leg), Declan Carlile: out (undisclosed), Emil Lilleberg: out (face).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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