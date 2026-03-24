Edgecombe, 76ers take on the Bulls

Chicago Bulls (29-42, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (39-33, seventh in the Eastern Conference) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7…

Chicago Bulls (29-42, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (39-33, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: VJ Edgecombe and the Philadelphia 76ers host Matas Buzelis and the Chicago Bulls.

The 76ers have gone 22-23 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia ranks sixth in the NBA with 17.0 fast break points per game led by Tyrese Maxey averaging 5.7.

The Bulls are 17-28 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago ranks ninth in the league with 45.0 rebounds per game. Jalen Smith leads the Bulls with 6.8.

The 76ers score 115.6 points per game, 4.7 fewer points than the 120.3 the Bulls allow. The Bulls average 116.0 points per game, 0.2 fewer than the 116.2 the 76ers give up.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Bulls won the last meeting 109-102 on Dec. 27, with Zach Collins scoring 15 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edgecombe is averaging 16 points, 5.7 rebounds and four assists for the 76ers. Cameron Payne is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Josh Giddey is averaging 17.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 9.1 assists for the Bulls. Buzelis is averaging 19.6 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 44.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 5-5, averaging 114.2 points, 44.2 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.1 points per game.

Bulls: 4-6, averaging 117.4 points, 47.6 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.5 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Tyrese Maxey: out (finger), Johni Broome: out (knee), Quentin Grimes: day to day (illness), Joel Embiid: day to day (oblique), Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (elbow).

Bulls: Anfernee Simons: day to day (wrist), Guerschon Yabusele: day to day (ankle), Isaac Okoro: day to day (knee), Noa Essengue: out for season (shoulder), Jaden Ivey: day to day (knee), Zach Collins: out for season (toe).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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