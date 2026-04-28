How is DC’s tree population? One local nonprofit has the answer

Each year, Casey Trees gives the District a grade in its annual report. This year, D.C. got an 'A-'.

There are many benefits to trees: They keep you cool with shade, they absorb traffic noise, they’re pretty and they’re good for animals. So, how is D.C.’s tree population doing?

The answer comes from Casey Trees, a D.C.-based nonprofit whose mission is to enhance and protect the tree canopy of the District. They not only plant and care for trees, but they also lobby for them by making recommendations to policymakers and property owners.

Each year, Casey Trees gives the district a grade in its annual report. This year, D.C. got an “A-.”

“We look at tree coverage, tree health, tree planting, and those are areas where the District is excelling,” Vince Drader, Casey Trees’ director of communications, told WTOP.

Access to trees is one area where the District is falling short. While the region has a lot of trees, they are not distributed equitably.

“Around Rock Creek Park and west of that, you’ll see many more mature trees planted years ago. While on the east side of the city, you’ll see far less,” Drader said. “Casey Trees have prioritized planting trees on the east side of the city, specifically in Wards 5, 7 and 8 to get more access to trees just because we believe everyone deserves access to green space and nearby nature.”

In the 1970s, D.C.’s tree canopy was at 50%. By the late 90s, it was down to 35%. Now, the District is headed in the right direction with a 37% tree canopy.

Casey Trees has a goal of 40% by the year 2032. The organization will even help residents plant a tree for free at their property in D.C.

But Drader said that planting is not enough: He urged D.C. residents to “support and advocate” for trees and emphasized a bill that could protect thousands more trees across the District.

“It’s the Tree Preservation Enhancement Amendment Act of 2025. We hope it becomes law later this May, but it will reduce the size with what constitutes a special tree. … So people can advocate with their council members and just try to make sure that tree-friendly legislation is passed,” he said.

Visit Casey Trees’ website to learn more.

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