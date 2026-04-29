Tampa Bay and Montreal meet with series tied 2-2

Montreal Canadiens (48-24-10, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (50-26-6, in the Atlantic Division) Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7…

Montreal Canadiens (48-24-10, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (50-26-6, in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: Lightning -171, Canadiens +143; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning and the Montreal Canadiens are in a 2-2 series tie in the first round of the NHL Playoffs. The teams meet Sunday for the ninth time this season. The Lightning won the previous matchup 3-2. Brandon Hagel scored two goals in the victory.

Tampa Bay has gone 50-26-6 overall with an 18-9-3 record in Atlantic Division games. The Lightning have given up 229 goals while scoring 286 for a +57 scoring differential.

Montreal is 48-24-10 overall with an 18-10-2 record against the Atlantic Division. The Canadiens have a 21-7-6 record in one-goal games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikita Kucherov has 44 goals and 86 assists for the Lightning. Hagel has seven goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Lane Hutson has 12 goals and 66 assists for the Canadiens. Juraj Slafkovsky has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 4-4-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, 7.1 penalties and 18.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Canadiens: 5-4-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.6 assists, 6.5 penalties and 16.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: Charle-Edouard D’Astous: day to day (undisclosed), Victor Hedman: out (personal), Pontus Holmberg: out (upper-body).

Canadiens: Patrik Laine: out (abdomen), Noah Dobson: out (thumb).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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