All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 54 34 14 3 3 74 170 132 Maine 54 32 15 5 2 71 169 134 Adirondack 54 31 15 7 1 70 160 145 Reading 54 28 19 6 1 63 158 159 Worcester 54 25 22 5 2 57 143 160 Trois-Rivieres 54 26 24 1 3 56 148 158 Norfolk 54 22 29 3 0 47 160 191 Greensboro 55 16 33 5 1 38 145 196

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 56 37 11 6 2 82 182 113 South Carolina 56 37 18 1 0 75 172 150 Atlanta 54 35 16 2 1 73 161 132 Savannah 55 28 23 3 1 60 169 150 Greenville 54 22 26 5 1 50 144 167 Orlando 57 22 30 4 1 49 143 178 Jacksonville 55 20 27 7 1 48 140 185

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 54 33 13 4 4 74 187 136 Fort Wayne 53 31 14 8 0 70 184 139 Bloomington 55 28 23 2 2 60 163 165 Indy 55 25 21 8 1 59 141 150 Kalamazoo 55 25 24 3 3 56 173 202 Cincinnati 55 26 26 3 0 55 165 199 Iowa 53 18 30 3 2 41 137 180

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 56 44 9 2 1 91 195 122 Idaho 57 35 18 4 0 74 202 181 Allen 56 31 20 5 0 67 195 169 Tahoe 56 28 23 2 3 61 201 198 Wichita 54 23 23 4 4 54 157 168 Utah 57 21 28 7 1 50 184 207 Rapid City 55 22 28 4 1 49 172 193 Tulsa 55 18 32 5 0 41 141 202

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Maine 2, Adirondack 1

Bloomington 4, Indy 3

Orlando 3, Greenville 1

Wednesday’s Games

Florida at Atlanta, 10:30 a.m.

Reading at Wheeling, 10:45 a.m.

Norfolk at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Tahoe, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Toledo at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Florida at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Toledo at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Adirondack at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Norfolk at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Bloomington, 8 p.m.

Idaho at Allen, 8:10 p.m.

Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Tahoe, 10 p.m.

