Suns square off against the Trail Blazers in play-in game

Portland Trail Blazers (42-40, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (45-37, seventh in the Western Conference) Phoenix; Tuesday,…

Portland Trail Blazers (42-40, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (45-37, seventh in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Suns -3.5; over/under is 217.5

PLAY-IN GAME: The Suns and Trail Blazers meet to decide the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns host the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA Playoffs Play-In Tournament. The winner secures the seventh seed in the Western Conference Playoffs.

The Suns are 29-23 in Western Conference games. Phoenix averages 112.6 points and has outscored opponents by 1.5 points per game.

The Trail Blazers are 29-23 in conference games. Portland is 23-18 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Suns average 14.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 12.5 per game the Trail Blazers allow. The Trail Blazers average 14.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 12.2 per game the Suns give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Royce O’Neale is scoring 9.8 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Suns. Devin Booker is averaging 23.8 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Donovan Clingan is averaging 12.1 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Trail Blazers. Deni Avdija is averaging 24.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 5-5, averaging 115.1 points, 44.2 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 7-3, averaging 118.3 points, 46.3 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 9.4 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.2 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Collin Gillespie: day to day (shoulder), Grayson Allen: day to day (hamstring), Devin Booker: day to day (ankle), Mark Williams: day to day (foot), Royce O’Neale: day to day (knee), Jalen Green: day to day (knee), Jordan Goodwin: day to day (ankle), Dillon Brooks: day to day (hand).

Trail Blazers: Jerami Grant: day to day (calf), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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