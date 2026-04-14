76ers take on the Magic for play-in game

Orlando Magic (45-37, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (45-37, seventh in the Eastern Conference) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7:30…

Orlando Magic (45-37, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (45-37, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -1.5; over/under is 220.5

PLAY-IN GAME: The 76ers and Magic meet to decide the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia 76ers and the Orlando Magic meet in the NBA Playoffs Play-In Tournament. The winner secures the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference Playoffs.

The 76ers are 27-25 in Eastern Conference games. Philadelphia ranks ninth in the NBA with 16.9 fast break points per game led by Tyrese Maxey averaging 5.5.

The Magic are 26-26 in Eastern Conference play. Orlando ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference scoring 51.1 points per game in the paint led by Franz Wagner averaging 10.6.

The 76ers’ 12.3 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 12.1 per game the Magic allow. The Magic are shooting 46.4% from the field, 0.3% lower than the 46.7% the 76ers’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quentin Grimes is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the 76ers. Maxey is averaging 21.3 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Desmond Bane is averaging 20.1 points and 4.1 assists for the Magic. Paolo Banchero is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 6-4, averaging 118.0 points, 45.3 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.8 points per game.

Magic: 7-3, averaging 116.4 points, 43.5 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.5 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Johni Broome: out (knee), Joel Embiid: out (abdomen).

Magic: Jett Howard: day to day (ankle), Jonathan Isaac: day to day (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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