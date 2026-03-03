Live Radio
Home » Sports » ECHL Glance

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

March 3, 2026, 10:13 AM

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Wheeling 51 31 14 3 3 68 159 125
Adirondack 52 31 15 5 1 68 156 139
Maine 51 29 15 5 2 65 158 127
Reading 52 27 18 6 1 61 154 152
Worcester 52 25 21 5 1 56 136 150
Trois-Rivieres 51 24 23 1 3 52 135 146
Norfolk 51 20 29 2 0 42 151 184
Greensboro 52 15 31 5 1 36 135 186

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 53 34 11 6 2 76 173 112
Atlanta 52 35 14 2 1 73 159 123
South Carolina 54 35 18 1 0 71 165 147
Savannah 53 27 22 3 1 58 161 144
Greenville 51 22 23 5 1 50 143 157
Jacksonville 52 19 26 6 1 45 128 172
Orlando 54 20 29 4 1 45 134 174

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 52 31 13 4 4 70 179 133
Fort Wayne 53 31 14 8 0 70 184 139
Indy 51 24 18 8 1 57 132 139
Bloomington 52 25 23 2 2 54 152 157
Cincinnati 52 25 24 3 0 53 160 189
Kalamazoo 52 23 23 3 3 52 160 190
Iowa 53 18 30 3 2 41 137 180

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Kansas City 53 41 9 2 1 85 179 116
Idaho 54 34 16 4 0 72 195 172
Allen 53 29 19 5 0 63 181 160
Tahoe 54 28 21 2 3 61 196 188
Wichita 51 22 21 4 4 52 153 160
Rapid City 52 22 26 4 0 48 165 182
Utah 54 20 27 7 0 47 175 201
Tulsa 51 17 29 5 0 39 131 182

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Wichita at Indy, 7 p.m.

Idaho at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Greensboro at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Jacksonville at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Savannah at Orlando, ppd

Wichita at Indy, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Idaho at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Bloomington, 8 p.m.

Tahoe at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 8:10 p.m.

Wheeling at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

