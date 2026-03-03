All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wheeling
|51
|31
|14
|3
|3
|68
|159
|125
|Adirondack
|52
|31
|15
|5
|1
|68
|156
|139
|Maine
|51
|29
|15
|5
|2
|65
|158
|127
|Reading
|52
|27
|18
|6
|1
|61
|154
|152
|Worcester
|52
|25
|21
|5
|1
|56
|136
|150
|Trois-Rivieres
|51
|24
|23
|1
|3
|52
|135
|146
|Norfolk
|51
|20
|29
|2
|0
|42
|151
|184
|Greensboro
|52
|15
|31
|5
|1
|36
|135
|186
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|53
|34
|11
|6
|2
|76
|173
|112
|Atlanta
|52
|35
|14
|2
|1
|73
|159
|123
|South Carolina
|54
|35
|18
|1
|0
|71
|165
|147
|Savannah
|53
|27
|22
|3
|1
|58
|161
|144
|Greenville
|51
|22
|23
|5
|1
|50
|143
|157
|Jacksonville
|52
|19
|26
|6
|1
|45
|128
|172
|Orlando
|54
|20
|29
|4
|1
|45
|134
|174
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|52
|31
|13
|4
|4
|70
|179
|133
|Fort Wayne
|53
|31
|14
|8
|0
|70
|184
|139
|Indy
|51
|24
|18
|8
|1
|57
|132
|139
|Bloomington
|52
|25
|23
|2
|2
|54
|152
|157
|Cincinnati
|52
|25
|24
|3
|0
|53
|160
|189
|Kalamazoo
|52
|23
|23
|3
|3
|52
|160
|190
|Iowa
|53
|18
|30
|3
|2
|41
|137
|180
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|53
|41
|9
|2
|1
|85
|179
|116
|Idaho
|54
|34
|16
|4
|0
|72
|195
|172
|Allen
|53
|29
|19
|5
|0
|63
|181
|160
|Tahoe
|54
|28
|21
|2
|3
|61
|196
|188
|Wichita
|51
|22
|21
|4
|4
|52
|153
|160
|Rapid City
|52
|22
|26
|4
|0
|48
|165
|182
|Utah
|54
|20
|27
|7
|0
|47
|175
|201
|Tulsa
|51
|17
|29
|5
|0
|39
|131
|182
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Wichita at Indy, 7 p.m.
Idaho at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Greensboro at Savannah, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Jacksonville at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Savannah at Orlando, ppd
Wichita at Indy, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Idaho at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Bloomington, 8 p.m.
Tahoe at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Allen, 8:10 p.m.
Wheeling at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
