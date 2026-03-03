All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 51 31 14 3…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 51 31 14 3 3 68 159 125 Adirondack 52 31 15 5 1 68 156 139 Maine 51 29 15 5 2 65 158 127 Reading 52 27 18 6 1 61 154 152 Worcester 52 25 21 5 1 56 136 150 Trois-Rivieres 51 24 23 1 3 52 135 146 Norfolk 51 20 29 2 0 42 151 184 Greensboro 52 15 31 5 1 36 135 186

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 53 34 11 6 2 76 173 112 Atlanta 52 35 14 2 1 73 159 123 South Carolina 54 35 18 1 0 71 165 147 Savannah 53 27 22 3 1 58 161 144 Greenville 51 22 23 5 1 50 143 157 Jacksonville 52 19 26 6 1 45 128 172 Orlando 54 20 29 4 1 45 134 174

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 52 31 13 4 4 70 179 133 Fort Wayne 53 31 14 8 0 70 184 139 Indy 51 24 18 8 1 57 132 139 Bloomington 52 25 23 2 2 54 152 157 Cincinnati 52 25 24 3 0 53 160 189 Kalamazoo 52 23 23 3 3 52 160 190 Iowa 53 18 30 3 2 41 137 180

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 53 41 9 2 1 85 179 116 Idaho 54 34 16 4 0 72 195 172 Allen 53 29 19 5 0 63 181 160 Tahoe 54 28 21 2 3 61 196 188 Wichita 51 22 21 4 4 52 153 160 Rapid City 52 22 26 4 0 48 165 182 Utah 54 20 27 7 0 47 175 201 Tulsa 51 17 29 5 0 39 131 182

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Wichita at Indy, 7 p.m.

Idaho at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Greensboro at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Jacksonville at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Savannah at Orlando, ppd

Wichita at Indy, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Idaho at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Bloomington, 8 p.m.

Tahoe at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 8:10 p.m.

Wheeling at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

