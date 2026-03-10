Ducks’ second-period outburst helps to sink Jets 4-1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Ryan Poehling had a goal and an assist to lead the Anaheim Ducks to a 4-1…

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Ryan Poehling had a goal and an assist to lead the Anaheim Ducks to a 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night.

Alex Killorn and Jackson LaCombe also registered a goal and an assist. Tim Washe also scored for Anaheim. Lukas Dostal made 12 saves for the Ducks, who rebounded from a 4-0 loss to St. Louis on Sunday.

Morgan Barron scored for Winnipeg. Connor Hellebuyck had 30 saves for the Jets, who saw their three-game win streak and six-game point streak halted.

After a scoreless first period in which Anaheim outshot Winnipeg 8-2, the Jets opened the scoring at 5:04 of the second when Barron notched his 10th of the season, assisted by Elias Salomonsson and Cole Perfetti.

The Ducks quickly flipped the script, scoring three times in less than two minutes. Washe tied the game at 6:24 and Poehling gave Anaheim the lead just 14 seconds later. Killorn added the insurance marker at 8:08 to give the visitors a two-goal lead.

The Ducks outscored the Jets 12-6 in three games this year. The win keeps the Ducks in first place in the Pacific Division, while continuing a hot run for goaltender Dostal, who has now won 13 of his last 15 games.

Up next

Ducks visit the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday.

Jets host the New York Rangers on Thursday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.