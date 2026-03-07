DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for UNC-Duke, CBB, NBA Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

As the North Carolina Tar Heels prepare to battle the Duke Blue Devils this Saturday, March 7, we have a massive opportunity to amplify the stakes of this regular-season finale. New users can unlock a "Bet $5, Get $200" bonus by signing up here , which effectively secures the offer without requiring a manual DraftKings promo code during registration.

To claim this promotion, you simply need to place a wager of at least $5 on the Tar Heels or Blue Devils. If your bet hits, you walk away with $200 in bonus bets to use on college basketball action or the NBA slate.

DraftKings Promo Code for College Basketball

With the No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels visiting the No. 1 Duke Blue Devils for a marquee ACC showdown, having the right offer in hand is essential for your bankroll. Below is a quick overview of the current promotion available for this game, highlighting the key details for new users looking to wager on the action at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Win $200 Bonus Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified March 7, 2026

DraftKings Promo Code: Win $200 in Bonus Bets on UNC vs. Duke

This offer is exclusively available to new DraftKings customers looking to capitalize on the massive ACC finale between North Carolina and Duke. To participate, we need to place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any market with odds of -500 or longer. It is important to note that the $200 bonus is not guaranteed; it is strictly a “bet and get” offer contingent on the outcome of your wager. You will only receive the bonus funds if that initial $5 bet settles as a win.

If your qualifying wager proves successful, the $200 reward is credited to your account as eight separate $25 bonus bets. This distribution structure is fantastic because it allows us to spread the action across multiple games rather than risking the entire bonus on a single event. Once received, these bonus bets are available for use for up to one week before they expire.

Speaking of spreading the action, if you lock up that bonus, you can turn your attention to other exciting matchups across the college basketball or professional slates. Whether you are backing the Blue Devils to cover the spread or looking ahead to the NBA, just ensure your initial selection meets the odds requirement to stay eligible for this payout.

DraftKings Promo Code for North Carolina vs. Duke

The No. 1 ranked Duke Blue Devils (28-2) welcome their fiercest rivals, the No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (24-6), to Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina, for a high-stakes regular-season finale. The Blue Devils have already clinched the conference regular-season title, boasting a 16-1 conference record and riding a seven-game winning streak. However, the Tar Heels enter the contest with momentum of their own, having won four straight games to improve to 12-5 in ACC play.

North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Duke Blue Devils Odds & Analysis

The betting lines heavily favor the home team, reflecting Duke’s dominance in Durham this season.

Bet Type North Carolina Tar Heels Duke Blue Devils Spread +17.5 (-115) -17.5 (-105) Moneyline +1150 -2703 Total Points Over 146.5 (-113) Under 146.5 (-107)

The oddsmakers have installed the Blue Devils as significant favorites, a nod to their flawless 14-0 home record and an impressive average scoring margin of +20.6 points per game. Duke’s statistical profile is formidable; they boast a strong offense (83.2 PPG) and lead the ACC in defense, allowing a conference-low 62.5 points per game.

The North Carolina Tar Heels face a steep challenge on the road, where they hold a 4-5 record this season compared to their pristine 18-0 mark at home. A major factor here is the absence of star freshman Caleb Wilson, who is out with a broken thumb. Without his production, UNC’s task becomes even taller.

However, North Carolina’s offense remains potent, averaging 80.4 points per game with a +9.6 point differential. The total of 146.5 suggests a battle between North Carolina’s high-tempo scoring and Duke’s suffocating defense. While Duke has been perfect at home, covering a 17.5-point spread in this historic rivalry adds an extra layer of intrigue for bettors. If you’re playing the promo, remember that the Duke moneyline (-2703) is too short to qualify (needs to be -500 or longer), so we’d need to look at the spread or total to trigger the bonus.

How to Activate This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Getting in on the action for this massive regular-season finale between the Tar Heels and the Blue Devils is simple. New users do not need to hunt for a specific promo code to claim this welcome bonus; the offer is efficiently activated when you utilize the links provided to begin your registration.

To qualify and get started, complete the following steps:

Create an Account: Click here to register for a new account and enter standard personal information to verify your identity and location. Make a Deposit: Fund your account by depositing at least $5. Select Payment Method: Complete the transaction using one of the platform’s various secure banking methods.

Once these prerequisites are met, the offer is activated, and you will be ready to place your wagers on the spread, total, or moneyline (check those odds) as Duke hosts North Carolina.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.