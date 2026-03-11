DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for NBA Games + 100% NCAA Tournament Profit Boost

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Sign up with the recently enhanced DraftKings promo code offer to receive a generous bonus with a winning wager, and a 100% profit boost token to use on the NCAA Conference Tournaments this week.







Create a new account and place your first wager for at least $5 on any NBA game tonight, or any other sport, including fun NBA games such as the Rockets vs. Nuggets and Timberwolves vs. Clippers.

If that wager is successful, DraftKings will instantly send that bettor eight individual bonus bets, with each worth $25 a piece. Players will have a full seven (7) days to use the awarded bonus bets on any markets they choose.

DraftKings Promo Code Offer for NBA, CBB Bonus Wednesday

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 bonus. Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 11th, 2026

DraftKings Promo Code Details: Unlocking Your $200 Bonus

Available exclusively for new DraftKings customers, this promotional offer is an optimal way to extract value from tonight’s NBA matchups. To qualify, simply place an initial cash wager of at least $5 on a market with odds of -500 or longer. We put a lot of stock in finding smart entry points, and while this welcome bonus is not guaranteed—your qualifying $5 wager must win to yield the payout—it does present a massive upside for a minimal investment.

Once your winning wager settles, the $200 reward is distributed as eight separate $25 bonus bets. This structure allows you to diversify your portfolio across various NBA spreads, totals, or futures prices over the next week. Just be sure to lock in your official predictions quickly, as these bonus bets will expire 7 days after issuance. Additionally, bettors looking to maximize their returns tonight should note that DraftKings is offering a 30% NBA SGP profit boost on any 4+ leg SGP or SGPx.

NBA Betting Preview via DraftKings

Here are the consensus odds and totals for tonight’s key matchups:

Matchup Spread Total (O/U) Moneyline Houston Rockets @ Denver Nuggets DEN -6.5 (-105) / HOU +6.5 (-115) 230.5 DEN -238 / HOU +195 Minnesota Timberwolves @ LA Clippers LAC -1.5 (-118) / MIN +1.5 (-102) 226.5 LAC -130 / MIN +110

With a tight board, finding value requires looking closely at the situational context.

Houston Rockets @ Denver Nuggets (10:00 PM EDT)

The Nuggets are laying 6.5 points at home, driven by Nikola Jokić, who is averaging a staggering 28.9 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 10.3 assists on 57.5% shooting. Denver’s offense is humming at 120.3 points per game, but they are coming off a grueling buzzer-beater loss to OKC. As for tonight, Denver faces a 40-24 Rockets squad riding high after a win over Toronto.

Houston features Kevin Durant (26.1 PPG) and Alperen Şengün (20.3 points, 9.1 rebounds). Given the firepower and Denver’s recent defensive lapses, targeting the 230.5 total or building a 4+ leg SGP to utilize that 30% profit boost is a savvy move.

Minnesota Timberwolves @ LA Clippers

This 1.5-point spread practically screams coin flip, but market inefficiencies exist if you look closely. The Timberwolves (40-24) are leaning heavily on Anthony Edwards (29.3 PPG), but a recent production dip from Julius Randle and a stagnant bench without Edwards has fueled a recent skid. Conversely, the Clippers (32-32) have engineered a remarkable post-trade deadline turnaround.

Having dealt away James Harden and Ivica Zubac, LA is now squarely on the shoulders of Kawhi Leonard (27.9 PPG). It does stand to reason that fading a slumping Minnesota rotation in favor of a motivated Leonard makes taking the points with the Clippers an attractive angle for your bonus bets.

How to Redeem This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming your bonus ahead of tonight’s NBA tip-off is a highly efficient process. Most importantly, no promo code is necessary to unlock this value-driven offer.

To secure your shot at $200 in bonus bets, follow these straightforward steps:

Sign Up: Navigate to the DraftKings Sportsbook app or website to register a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information—such as your full name, physical address, email, and date of birth—to verify your identity and confirm you are physically located in a participating state.

Navigate to the DraftKings Sportsbook app or website to register a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information—such as your full name, physical address, email, and date of birth—to verify your identity and confirm you are physically located in a participating state. Fund Your Account: Once your profile is verified, access the cashier section. You must make a deposit of at least $5 using one of the secure payment methods to officially activate the promotion.

Once your profile is verified, access the cashier section. You must make a deposit of at least $5 using one of the secure payment methods to officially activate the promotion. Place Your Wager: With your bankroll funded, lock in a qualifying cash wager of $5 or more on the Rockets, Nuggets, or any other eligible market with odds of -500 or longer.

If your initial $5 bet wins, the system will automatically credit your account with the $200 bonus, ensuring you have the capital to hunt for longshots and inefficiencies throughout the week.