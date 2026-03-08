DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for Celtics-Cavaliers, NBA, CBB Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

All new users can redeem this DraftKings promo code offer to receive a fantastic betting bonus for a loaded slate of NBA games Sunday, highlighted by two early games between the Celtics vs. Cavaliers and Knicks vs. Lakers.







This welcome offer is open to all new users who sign up with DraftKings and make a wager of at least $5 on any NBA game tonight, or any other sport. If that wager is successful, DraftKings will instantly send that bettor eight individual bonus bets, with each worth $25 a piece. Players will have a full seven (7) days to use the awarded bonus bets on any markets they choose.

We will give a full preview of the Celtics vs. Cavaliers, but stick around for a tip-off right after between the Knicks and Lakers.

DraftKings Promo Code for NBA, Celtics-Cavaliers

As the Cleveland Cavaliers prepare to host the Boston Celtics, sports bettors can enhance the action with the latest sign-up offer from DraftKings. This specific promotion allows new users to turn a small initial stake on this high-profile matchup into a significant boost.

By accessing the sportsbook through the links provided, new customers can activate a “Bet $5, Get $200” offer. To claim the bonus, you simply place a minimum $5 wager on the moneyline for either Cleveland or Boston. If your team takes care of business and wins the game, you are awarded $200 in bonus bets on top of your cash winnings.

Here is the tale of the tape regarding the current welcome offer:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 if your bet wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified March 8th, 2026

It goes without saying that this offer adds significant weight to the outcome of Sunday’s game. Since the bonus is contingent on a win, we have to look closely at the matchup dynamics before placing that qualifying wager. Whether you’re backing the Cavaliers to hold it down at home or trusting the Celtics’ road resilience, the $5 entry point makes this a high-value play for NBA fans tuning in on March 8, 2026.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 to Win $200 in Bonus Bets on the NBA

New DraftKings customers looking to get action down on the Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers matchup can activate a high-value offer designed for this Sunday’s slate. To participate, users must sign up and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any market with odds of -500 or longer. Crucially, this welcome bonus is not guaranteed; the qualifying bet must win for the user to receive the $200 reward. This adds an extra layer of strategy to the game, as bettors must correctly identify a winner or a winning prop to unlock those promotional funds.

If the initial $5 wager hits, the $200 reward is credited to your account in the form of eight separate $25 bonus bets. We put a lot of stock in this distribution structure because it provides flexibility, allowing you to spread those bonus wagers across multiple events following the March 8 clash. Users should note that these bonus bets have a shelf life; they expire seven days after issuance, so you’ll need to use them within the week or forfeit the remaining balance.

Cavaliers vs. Celtics Betting Preview via DraftKings

The Boston Celtics are set to visit the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland, OH, for a highly anticipated Sunday matinee. Scheduled for 1:00 PM ET, this matchup features two of the Eastern Conference’s heavyweights, with an inter-conference matchup taking place right after between the Knicks and Lakers.

The Boston Celtics enter this game as slight road favorites. The oddsmakers are anticipating a tight contest, with the moneyline sitting practically as a pick’em scenario.

Bet Type Boston Celtics Cleveland Cavaliers Spread -1.5 (+100) +1.5 (-120) Moneyline -112 -108 Total Points Over 223.5 (-115) Under 223.5 (-105)

Odds as of March 8, 2026 from DraftKings.

Team Trends and Statistical Analysis

When we look for value in this game, the betting landscape is shaped heavily by recent trends and the injury report. The Cleveland Cavaliers are facing some significant roster hurdles, listing six players on the injury report. Notably, Jarrett Allen (knee) and Tyrese Proctor (quadriceps) are confirmed out. However, we are keeping a close eye on star guard Donovan Mitchell, who is listed as probable with a groin issue—his presence alongside the recently acquired James Harden will be critical for Cleveland’s offense.

On the other side, the Boston Celtics have a cleaner bill of health, though the loss of Nikola Vučević (finger injury) does thin out their frontcourt rotation. The return of Jayson Tatum to the lineup is the headline here, restoring Boston’s offensive identity.

Use DraftKings to lock in your favorite plays in this game, along with the Knicks vs. Lakers game at 3:30 p.m. ET.

How to Activate the DraftKings Promo Code Offer Sunday

Getting started with DraftKings Sportsbook before tip-off is a seamless process. No manual promo code entry is required; simply clicking the links on this page will automatically apply the welcome offer to your new account. Follow the steps below to lock in your eligibility for the “Bet $5, Get $200” bonus before the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics take the court.

Once the $5 qualifying bet is placed, the promotion is active. If your selected wager wins, the $200 in bonus bets will be credited to your account, ready to be used on future NBA action. With the game set for 1:00 PM ET, new users have ample time to complete the registration process and analyze the odds before the action begins.