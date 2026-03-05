DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 Bonus on Pistons-Spurs, Any NBA Game

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

There are some awesome NBA games tonight, including Spurs vs. Pistons and Lakers vs. Nuggets as the two biggest games of the evening. Below, we will preview the Spurs vs. Pistons game.

DraftKings Promo Code for NBA: Spurs vs. Pistons Bonus

There is no manual code entry required; just follow the links to apply the promotion automatically for the March 5, 2026 matchup.

Use DraftKings NBA Promo Code on Spurs vs. Pistons

The Detroit Pistons (45-15) head to Texas to face the San Antonio Spurs (44-17) in a battle of conference titans. This inter-conference showdown is scheduled for 08:00 PM ET. Both teams are jockeying for playoff positioning, with the Pistons currently sitting as the #1 seed in the Eastern Conference and the Spurs holding the #2 spot in the West. This isn’t just a regular season game; it’s a measuring stick for two franchises with serious championship aspirations.

Detroit Pistons vs. San Antonio Spurs Odds & Analysis

The San Antonio Spurs enter this game as home favorites, but the linesmakers are showing respect to Detroit. The Pistons arrive with a clean injury report—a rarity this late in the season—while the Spurs are missing Harrison Barnes (Ankle) and dealing with the potential absence of Mason Plumlee.

Bet Type Detroit Pistons San Antonio Spurs Spread +3.5 (-112) -3.5 (-108) Moneyline +130 -155 Total Points Over 228.5 (-108) Under 228.5 (-112)

Odds as of March 05, 2026 from DraftKings.

Betting Trends and Market Analysis

When we look at the futures prices and current form, this matchup offers some fascinating angles. The Spurs have been nothing short of dominant, boasting a 12-1 record since February 1 and an 11-0 run through February. However, we have to look at the situational spot here. San Antonio is dealing with roster turnover in the rotation due to the Barnes injury.

On the other side, the Pistons are in a prime “bounce-back” spot. Detroit is 7-1 against the spread (ATS) on the road immediately following a loss in their last eight attempts. While the Spurs have been efficient—shooting 57% inside the arc at home—Detroit’s defense brings intense pressure, averaging over 10 steals per game on the road.

It does stand to reason that while the Spurs are the hotter team, the value might lie with the healthier squad catching points. The Spurs allow 111.4 points per game at home, and with the total set at 228.5, the market is expecting points. However, in a playoff-atmosphere game like this, defensive intensity usually ramps up.

