DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 Bonus for Clippers-Warriors, Any NBA Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The most recent DraftKings promo code offer allows new users to unlock $200 in bonus bets in time for tonight’s huge college basketball and NBA games. Bet just $5 on matchups like Duke vs. NC State and Clippers vs. Warriors to redeem your offer. Click here to sign up.

Make sure to also check out the DraftKings Pick6 welcome offer here:

DraftKings Promo Code: $200 Betting Bonus

The current DraftKings welcome offer is structured to reward accurate handicapping immediately. By targeting tonight’s Celtics vs. Bucks game—or any other basketball matchup tonight—new users can turn a minimal $5 stake into a significant bankroll builder if their selection wins.

Here are the specific details for the current sign-up bonus:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 if your bet wins Offer Verified March 2

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets

For new users looking to capitalize on tonight’s slate, this conditional sign-up offer provides excellent expected value. The mechanics are simple but require precision: you must place a wager of at least $5 on any market with odds of -500 or longer (e.g., -300 or +110). Crucially, the $200 bonus is contingent on the bet winning. This is not a guaranteed “bet and get” offer; it is a reward for a correct prediction.

If your qualifying bet settles as a win, the $200 bonus is distributed as eight separate $25 bonus bets. This structure is advantageous for bankroll management, allowing users to spread their exposure across multiple future markets rather than risking the entire bonus on a single event. Once credited, these funds are valid for seven days.

DraftKings NBA Odds Tonight

Analyzing tonight’s board requires adjusting for significant personnel changes that have shifted the betting lines. Below are the current spreads, moneylines, and totals for the marquee matchups.

Matchup Spread Moneyline Total Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks BOS -4.5 BOS -205, MIL +170 218.5 LA Clippers at Golden State Warriors LAC -1.5 LAC -118, GSW -102 215.5

Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks Analysis

The market has priced Boston as a 4.5-point road favorite, a line heavily influenced by the injury report. The Bucks are getting Giannis Antetokounmpo back for the firs time since his right calf strain. The Bucks are currently struggling with a -3.7 Net Rating and are coming off a blowout loss to the Bulls where they allowed 27 unanswered points.

Conversely, the Celtics arrive with a healthy Jaylen Brown and a dominant 8.3 Net Rating. Boston’s offense, ranked second in the league (116.9 offensive rating), is well-positioned to exploit a compromised Milwaukee defense. For bettors using the “Bet $5, Get $200” offer, Boston’s moneyline (-205) offers a statistically safer path to triggering the bonus than taking the points.

LA Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors Analysis

In the Western Conference, the Clippers visit the Warriors in a game defined by absences and new arrivals. Golden State will be without Stephen Curry (knee), removing 27.2 PPG from their lineup. The Clippers, meanwhile, are debuting Darius Garland, acquired in the trade that sent James Harden to Cleveland. Garland averaged 18.0 PPG prior to the trade, but his integration into a lineup with Kawhi Leonard introduces variance. With both teams navigating roster instability, the projected tight spread (-1.5) reflects the uncertainty on both sides.

Additional Betting Opportunities: NCAA and Boosts

Beyond the NBA slate, tonight’s slate features pivotal college basketball matchups and in-app profit boosts that add value for existing users.

Duke vs. NC State & Iowa State vs. Arizona

Bettors can check the DraftKings app for odds on tonight’s college basketball slate, which features two AP top 25 matchups. Meanwhile, the schedule offers various opportunities to wager on spreads and totals across major conferences.

Active DraftKings Profit Boosts

Once you have secured your welcome bonus, check the “Rewards” tab for these all-user promotions and more:

NBA 30% Parlay Boost: Enhance your payout on eligible parlay wagers.

Enhance your payout on eligible parlay wagers. Iowa State vs. Arizona 30% Boost: A specific profit boost for tonight’s marquee college matchup.

A specific profit boost for tonight’s marquee college matchup. Tennis 50% Live Boost: Capitalize on live bets during ongoing tennis matches.

Steps To Activate This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Activating the offer is simple and does not require manual code entry. The links on this page automatically track your eligibility for the “Bet $5, Get $200” promotion.

Follow this logical process to lock in your account before the games start: