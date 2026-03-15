Dorofeyev powers Golden Knights past Blackhawks 4-0 as Hill ends shutout drought

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Pavel Dorofeyev recorded two goals and an assist for the second straight game and Adin Hill…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Pavel Dorofeyev recorded two goals and an assist for the second straight game and Adin Hill had his first shutout in a year as the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 4-0 on Saturday night.

The victory put the Golden Knights back into first place in the Pacific Division with 76 points, one ahead of Anaheim, which lost 2-0 at Ottawa on Saturday.

Rasmus Andersson and Keegan Kolesar also scored goals for the Golden Knights, and Mark Stone and Mitch Marner each had two assists. Jack Eichel, playing in his 300th Golden Knights game, had his three-game goal streak end.

Spencer Knights made 28 saves for the Blackhawks.

Two of Dorofeyev’s goals came on power plays against the NHL’s top penalty kill unit — his team-record 17th and 18th goals this season with the man advantage.

Hill made 21 saves for his first shutout since a 4-0 victory over Columbus on March 13, 2025.

His shutout nearly ended less than a minute into the third period when Chicago defenseman Artyom Levshunov hit the back of the net from the right point. Vegas successfully challenged that Ryan Greene executed a hand pass.

Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl also saved a goal in the second period, knocking away Greene’s shot with Hill caught out of the net.

The Golden Knights took control with three goals within 3 1/2 minutes of each other in the first period of what became a chippy game between the clubs. Vegas’ Jeremy Lauzon and Chicago’s Ethan Del Mastro were ejected in the third period after receiving roughing and misconduct penalties.

This was referee Wes McCauley’s 1,500th game. He was honored during a stoppage in the first, and Golden Knights players shook his hand after the game.

Up next

Blackhawks: Host Minnesota on Tuesday night.

Golden Knights: Host Buffalo on Tuesday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.