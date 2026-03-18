Dodgers’ Roki Sasaki has another erratic outing as he tries to earn role in starting rotation

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Roki Sasaki had another up-and-down performance in a spring training game against the Kansas City Royals…

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Roki Sasaki had another up-and-down performance in a spring training game against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday as he tries to solidify his spot in the Los Angeles Dodgers ‘ starting rotation.

The 24-year-old Japanese right-hander got off to a good start, giving up one hit, walking one and striking out two through two scoreless innings. But after fanning Gavin Cross to start the third, he lost command, walking three straight before manager Dave Roberts took him out of the game.

Roberts said he was encouraged by aspects of Sasaki’s outing, but there needs to be more efficiency.

“You’ve got to be able to take down innings and be able to make adjustments sooner,” Roberts said. “I know there were some things he was working through tonight, but when you’re in the middle of a game, you’ve got to find a way to adjust quicker. That’s something that’s probably part of the learning curve for him.”

Sasaki re-entered in the fourth — a quirk that’s allowed during spring training — and struck out two more while also allowing a two-run homer. He started the fifth, giving up a hard-hit double to veteran Starling Marte before leaving the game for good.

The final line: 3 1/3 innings, four hits, three earned runs, four walks and five strikeouts. Sasaki threw 71 pitches, including 38 strikes.

“There are a lot of things I need to work on, but it’s just spring training,” he said through an interpreter.

Sasaki’s positives are obvious. He has an electric fastball that touched 99 mph on Tuesday, a great splitter and a newly added cutter that was often effective. But there are also moments when he can’t seem to repeat his pitching delivery, leaving him prone to bouts of wildness.

“When it’s good, it’s really good,” Roberts said. “We’re just trying to get him to be more efficient in the strike zone.”

It was Sasaki’s third Cactus League appearance and first since March 3. He has a 13.50 ERA this spring, giving up 10 runs over 6 2/3 innings.

He also pitched in a game against White Sox minor leaguers on March 10 and threw four scoreless innings.

Sasaki entered his rookie year in 2025 with a lot of fanfare, but didn’t pitch much in the majors during the regular season, finishing 1-1 with a 4.46 ERA over 36 1/3 erratic innings. He appeared in 10 games, starting eight, and missed more than four months because of a right shoulder impingement.

He returned in September and became a key piece of the bullpen during the postseason, giving up just one earned run over 10 2/3 innings and earning three saves to help the Dodgers win their second straight World Series title.

Sasaki agreed to a minor league contract with a $6.5 million signing bonus last offseason, becoming the 13th Japanese player to join the franchise.

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