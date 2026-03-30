Devin Booker scores 36 on 16-of-24 shooting, Suns beat Grizzlies 131-105

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Devin Booker scored 36 points on 16-of-24 shooting, Jalen Green added 21 points, and the Phoenix…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Devin Booker scored 36 points on 16-of-24 shooting, Jalen Green added 21 points, and the Phoenix Suns beat the Memphis Grizzlies 131-105 on Monday night.

Collin Gillespie had 11 points — all in the fourth quarter — and 10 assists for the Suns. Oso Ighodaro and Rasheer Fleming also scored 11 points.

Booker banked in a straight-away 3-pointer at the buzzer in the third quarter to give Phoenix a two-point lead. GG Jackson threw down a dunk to open the fourth that made it 91-all, but Fleming grabbed an offensive rebound and his putback with 11:14 left in the game gave Phoenix the lead for good.

Ighodaro followed with a dunk and Gillespie added a 3-pointer and a jumper before Jordan Goodwin stole a pass and fed Ryan Dunn for a fast-break dunk that capped an 11-0 run. Goodwin and Fleming made 3s 21 seconds apart that made it 108-95 with 6:59 remaining, and the Grizzlies trailed by double digits the rest of the way.

Tyler Burton led Memphis with 17 points and Cam Spencer scored 16. Jackson and Jahmai Mashack each added 14 points.

Phoenix shot 50.5% (55 of 109) and hit 17 3-pointers.

Up next

Suns: Visits Orlando on Tuesday.

Grizzlies: Hosts New York on Wednesday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.