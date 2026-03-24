Detroit puts home win streak on the line against Atlanta

Atlanta Hawks (40-32, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (52-19, first in the Eastern Conference) Detroit; Wednesday, 7…

Atlanta Hawks (40-32, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (52-19, first in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hosts Atlanta looking to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Pistons are 34-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit leads the Eastern Conference with 57.8 points in the paint led by Jalen Duren averaging 14.4.

The Hawks are 22-21 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta ranks seventh in the league averaging 14.5 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 36.9% from downtown. Nickeil Alexander-Walker leads the team averaging 3.1 makes while shooting 39.2% from 3-point range.

The Pistons average 117.3 points per game, 0.9 more points than the 116.4 the Hawks allow. The Hawks average 8.8 more points per game (118.3) than the Pistons give up to opponents (109.5).

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Pistons won the last matchup 142-115 on Dec. 13, with Isaiah Stewart scoring 17 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ausar Thompson is averaging 9.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Pistons. Duren is averaging 23.4 points over the last 10 games.

Dyson Daniels is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Hawks. Alexander-Walker is averaging 24.1 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 7-3, averaging 119.3 points, 42.5 rebounds, 30.2 assists, 10.0 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points per game.

Hawks: 9-1, averaging 123.6 points, 44.0 rebounds, 30.1 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Cade Cunningham: out (lung), Isaiah Stewart: out (calf), Marcus Sasser: day to day (hip).

Hawks: Jalen Johnson: day to day (shoulder).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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