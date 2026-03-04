Dallas faces Orlando on 4-game skid

Dallas Mavericks (21-40, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (32-28, seventh in the Eastern Conference) Orlando, Florida; Thursday,…

Dallas Mavericks (21-40, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (32-28, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas aims to end its four-game losing streak with a victory over Orlando.

The Magic have gone 19-12 in home games. Orlando is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 32.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Paolo Banchero averaging 7.3.

The Mavericks are 7-21 on the road. Dallas is fourth in the league scoring 53.7 points per game in the paint led by Cooper Flagg averaging 10.9.

The Magic are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 46.9% the Mavericks allow to opponents. The Mavericks average 113.5 points per game, 0.9 fewer than the 114.4 the Magic allow to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Banchero is scoring 22.1 points per game with 8.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Magic. Desmond Bane is averaging 25.9 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 59.3% over the past 10 games.

Max Christie is shooting 45.9% and averaging 13.2 points for the Mavericks. P.J. Washington is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 6-4, averaging 113.4 points, 41.5 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points per game.

Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 111.1 points, 42.4 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.9 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Franz Wagner: out (ankle), Anthony Black: day to day (quadriceps), Wendell Carter Jr.: day to day (ankle), Colin Castleton: out (thumb).

Mavericks: Naji Marshall: day to day (finger), Dereck Lively II: out for season (foot), Klay Thompson: day to day (adductor), Kyrie Irving: out for season (knee), Cooper Flagg: day to day (foot), Marvin Bagley III: out (neck).

