Crosby leaves the Penguins’ game early in the second period with a lower-body injury

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby left Thursday night’s game at Ottawa early in the second period…

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby left Thursday night’s game at Ottawa early in the second period with a lower-body injury, barely a week after he returned from a lower-body injury sustained at the Olympics with Team Canada.

Crosby took a 38-second opening shift in the second period, before heading through the tunnel toward the locker room. The Penguins later announced he would not return to the game, and coach Dan Muse said afterward he had no update on Crosby’s condition.

Crosby had also headed through the tunnel following his last shift of the first period after appearing to get his left leg tangled up in a collision. He finished with one shot on goal in nine shifts in Pittsburgh’s 4-3 shootout win over the Senators.

The 38-year-old center missed 11 games for the Penguins after he was injured in an Olympic quarterfinal game on Feb. 18. Crosby returned to action at Carolina on March 18 with a goal and an assist, and he had an assist in each of Pittsburgh’s last three games. He leads the team with 28 goals and 64 points in 61 games.

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