Chicago faces Indiana, looks to end 4-game skid

Indiana Pacers (17-58, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (29-46, 12th in the Eastern Conference) Chicago; Wednesday, 8…

Indiana Pacers (17-58, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (29-46, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago looks to stop its four-game slide when the Bulls play Indiana.

The Bulls are 17-29 in Eastern Conference games. Chicago is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 52.3 points per game in the paint led by Tre Jones averaging 8.4.

The Pacers are 3-10 against the rest of the division. Indiana is 7-6 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulls average 14.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 11.9 per game the Pacers allow. The Bulls average 112.2 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than the 121.1 the Bulls give up to opponents.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Pacers won 113-110 in the last matchup on Jan. 29. Pascal Siakam led the Pacers with 20 points, and Matas Buzelis led the Bulls with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Giddey is shooting 45.1% and averaging 17.2 points for the Bulls. Buzelis is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Siakam is averaging 23.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Pacers. Aaron Nesmith is averaging 13.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 2-8, averaging 120.9 points, 44.7 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 128.8 points per game.

Pacers: 2-8, averaging 117.7 points, 37.9 rebounds, 31.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.0 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Anfernee Simons: out (wrist), Jalen Smith: out for season (calf), Noa Essengue: out for season (shoulder), Nick Richards: out (elbow), Zach Collins: out for season (toe).

Pacers: Johnny Furphy: out for season (knee), Ivica Zubac: out for season (rib), Jarace Walker: day to day (concussion), Aaron Nesmith: day to day (back), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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