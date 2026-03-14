Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Deposit Offer For CBB Tournament Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Activate the Chalkboard promo code WTOP and get up to $100 in bonuses with a deposit match alongside a free pick in time for today’s huge college hoops slate and more. Make picks for matchups like Wisconsin vs. Michigan, Houston vs. Arizona and more. Click here to sign up.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: $100 Deposit Match

Getting started on Chalkboard is easy. Before diving into the daily college hoops slate, it is critical to understand the exact parameters of the signup offer. The table below outlines the basic eligibility requirements and promotional value for new players.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Offer Confirmed March 14th, 2026

Chalkboard Offer Overview

The current Chalkboard promo code provides a highly valuable, two-part welcome bonus for new Chalkboard customers who meet the legal age and participating state requirements. When you register a new account and enter the proper code, Chalkboard will match your initial deposit dollar-for-dollar up to the $100 maximum. By depositing $100, you effectively double your starting funds to $200 before you even finalize your first entry.

Alongside the deposit match, new users are rewarded with a strategic free pick. This feature allows you to select a promotional player projection discounted to just over 0.5 points, practically functioning as a free pick to anchor your parlay. Combining this heavily discounted projection with data-backed picks from the College Basketball slate gives you a head start on building a winning entry.

Chalkboard College Basketball Picks

Putting your Chalkboard promo code to work requires analyzing the data behind tonight’s slate of College Basketball player props. When building your entry, you can mix and match projections from top players taking the court. Here is a look at the five player point totals to look into for today’s matchup between the Wisconsin Badgers and Michigan Wolverines:

John Blackwell: 19.5

Morez Johnson Jr.: 15.5

Aday Mara: 12.5

Elliot Cadeau: 10.5

Nimari Burnett: 8.5

Wisconsin guard John Blackwell enters tonight’s contest with a scoring projection at 19.5 points. Blackwell has been virtually unstoppable, averaging a staggering 32.5 points per game on 56.1% shooting from the floor during his recent stretch. Because he is currently outperforming this prop, the underlying performance data strongly suggests taking the over on his scoring total.

In the Michigan frontcourt, center Aday Mara is staring down a 12.5-point projection. Mara was incredibly efficient in his last outing, posting 17 points on 63.6% shooting. Given his dominant inside presence, the metrics point toward another over.

Conversely, the data indicates a potential under for Michigan forward Morez Johnson Jr., who is listed with an ambitious 15.5-point total. Johnson Jr. tallied 11 points in 28 minutes during his recent start, shooting 45.5% from the field. Fading his points prop could be a smart choice to optimize your Chalkboard entry.

Alternative Matchup Options

If you are looking to make entries beyond the college hoops slate, Chalkboard offers projection markets across a variety of other events. Here are some alternative options currently available for the NBA and WBC tonight:

Hornets vs. Spurs

Nuggets vs. Lakers

Puerto Rico vs. Italy

Venezuela vs. Japan

Redeem Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Offer

Claiming your deposit match and free pick for the upcoming college basketball slate is a straightforward, logical process. To secure your welcome bonus, follow these precise steps: