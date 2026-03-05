Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus + Free Pick for NBA Daily Fantasy (March 5)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

NBA fans looking to get in on the action can take advantage of a lucrative welcome offer designed specifically for new users. By signing up here with the Chalkboard promo code WTOP, you can unlock a 100% deposit match up to $100 along with a free pick to kickstart your experience.

To claim the full value of this bonus, a $100 deposit is required, providing you with double the funds to use on the Detroit Pistons vs. San Antonio Spurs matchup and other NBA game taking place this week.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP for NBA Picks

As the Detroit Pistons travel to San Antonio to face the Spurs, fans can take advantage of the current Chalkboard offer. This promotion adds an extra layer of excitement for viewers tuning in. Here are the details for the current Chalkboard sign-up bonus:

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified March 5, 2026

Chalkboard Deposit Match and Free Pick Details

New Chalkboard customers signing up for the first time can maximize their potential returns with a substantial welcome package. The primary component of this offer is a 100% deposit match up to $100. Essentially, Chalkboard doubles your initial investment dollar-for-dollar, providing an immediate boost to your bankroll. This means having up to $200 in total funds for NBA contests.

In addition to the deposit bonus, the promotion includes a free pick designed to help users secure their first win. For this Thursday, the special pick features Kevin Durant with a line set at just over 0.5 points + rebounds + assists, serving as a virtual “free square” to include in a parlay. This offer is exclusively available to new users who meet the age requirements and are physically located in a participating state.

NBA Markets for the Chalkboard Promo Code

With your Chalkboard promo code activated, you can immediately begin building entries using the boosted bankroll. The NBA slate features massive usage rates for some of the league’s premier scorers. Below are the consensus lines for a few of the highest point totals available for tonight’s games, providing a data-driven starting point for your picks.

Player Points O/U Assists O/U Rebounds O/U Nikola Jokic 30.5 9.5 13.5 Luka Doncic 30.5 7.5 7.5 Cade Cunningham 26.5 9.5 5.5 Jamal Murray 25.5 7.5 4.5 Kevin Durant 25.5 4.5 5.5

Create an entry by combing several legs to your contest. The number of legs will determine the multiplier and potential payout. If you aren’t watching the action, there is a scores tab on the app that has the stats.

How to Activate Your Chalkboard Promo Code

Getting started with Chalkboard is a straightforward process, allowing you to secure your bonus funds in just a couple of minutes. By following the steps below, you can ensure your account is funded and ready for the action