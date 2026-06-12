Korea Republic 2, Czechia 1

Czechia 0 1 — 1 Korea Republic 0 2 — 2 First Half_None. Second Half_1, Czechia, Krejci, (Coufal), 59th minute;…

Czechia 0 1 — 1 Korea Republic 0 2 — 2

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, Czechia, Krejci, (Coufal), 59th minute; 2, Korea Republic, In-beom, (Kang-in), 67th; 3, Korea Republic, Hyeon-gyu, (In-beom), 80th.

Goalies_Czechia, Matej Kovar, Jindrich Stanek, Lukas Hornicek; Korea Republic, Kim Seung-gyu, Song Bum-keun, Jo Hyeon-woo.

Yellow Cards_Gi-hyuk, Korea Republic, 90th+6.

Referee_Amin Mohamed Omar. Assistant Referees_Abouelregal Mahmoud, Ahmed Hossameldin Taha Ibrahim, Mahmoud Mohamed Ashour. 4th Official_Juan Calderon.

A_44,985.

___

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.