Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus For March Madness, NBA Picks This Weekend

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Dive into the start of the second round of the NCAA Tournament today by redeeming the Chalkboard promo code WTOP. Create a new account and redeem a $100 deposit match and free pick to use for any NCAA Tournament or NBA game today.







Set up a new account to receive a $100 deposit match + free pick thanks to this welcome offer, and start placing your favorite entries from there. There are 8 NCAA games today, along with a fun NBA slate including the Lakers vs. Magic.

Chalkboard Promo Code for NBA, NCAA Tournament Bonus

Getting started with Chalkboard is quick and straightforward. Review the details below to ensure you are ready to claim your bonus before the 07:00 PM EDT tip-off:

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified March 21st, 2026

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Offer Overview

This Chalkboard welcome bonus delivers exceptional value, exclusively available to new Chalkboard customers who meet the platform’s age requirements and are located in a participating state. By claiming this promo code, users secure a 100% deposit match of up to $100. It goes without saying that if you maximize the promotion with a $100 initial deposit, Chalkboard will instantly credit your account with an additional $100 in bonus funds, essentially doubling your starting balance right as the Los Angeles Lakers and Orlando Magic prepare for their cross-conference showdown.

Alongside the deposit match, this promotion equips new users with a highly valuable free pick. This unique bonus allows you to select a player to go for more than just 0.5 points, essentially acting as a free pick to anchor your entry. You can seamlessly apply this 0.5-point special to one of tonight’s Lakers or Magic stars, giving your first lineup a massive advantage before the game even begins.

NBA Player Props Saturday via Chalkboard

Activating your bonus on Chalkboard gives you the flexibility to build an entry using tonight’s most popular player props. Below are the five highest-projected scorers for the Los Angeles Lakers and Orlando Magic matchup:

Player Points Assists Rebounds Paolo Banchero 22.5 5.5 8.5 Austin Reaves 19.5 4.5 4.5 LeBron James 18.5 6.5 5.5 Jalen Suggs 14.5 5.5 3.5 Tristan da Silva 11.5 1.5 4.5

When analyzing the board for value, Austin Reaves stands out as a fascinating statistical mismatch for your Chalkboard entry. Reaves’ consensus points prop sits at 19.5, but he has been thriving alongside Luka Dončić and LeBron James in the NBA’s only 20-plus point scoring trio, averaging an impressive 23.8 points per game. Even though he is listed as questionable with hip soreness, he played through it in their recent win over Miami. Assuming he suits up, his high-volume production creates a massive buffer above his listed total.

On the other side of the floor, Paolo Banchero leads the game with a 22.5 points total. The Magic are on a three-game skid and missing key players like Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr., meaning Banchero has to shoulder the offensive load. Furthermore, the Lakers allow 115.1 points per game and 14.9 fast break points, which should provide Orlando’s primary scorer extra opportunities.

How to Activate the Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

With the Los Angeles Lakers and Orlando Magic gearing up for their 07:00 PM EDT tip-off, it is never too early to look at getting your account set up. Claiming your welcome offer is a simple, straightforward process. Follow these steps to ensure your bonus is ready before the game begins:

Create and Register Your Account: Download the Chalkboard app or navigate to their platform to begin signing up. You will need to register a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and address) to verify your identity and confirm you are in a participating state. Apply the Promo Code: During the registration process, entering promo code WTOP is required. Supplying this code is what officially flags your new account for the welcome offer. Make a Secure Deposit: Once your account is verified, navigate to the cashier and fund your account using one of the available secure methods. To claim the full value of the bonus, you will need to deposit at least $100. However, you do not need to deposit the full $100 when signing up—Chalkboard will simply give you a 100% match on whatever amount you decide to deposit initially.

As soon as your secure deposit clears, your 100% deposit match and your free pick will be instantly activated. From there, you are fully equipped to build your entries for tonight’s Lakers vs. Magic clash.