Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for Timberwolves-Thunder, NBA Picks Sunday (March 15)

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Dive into the NBA slate Sunday, highlighted by the Timberwolves vs. Thunder game at 1 p.m. ET, when you claim the Chalkboard promo code WTOP. Create a new account to redeem a $100 deposit match and free pick to use for any NBA game Sunday.







Set up a new account to receive a $100 deposit match + free pick thanks to this welcome offer. From there, start placing your favorite NBA player prop entries, backing superstars such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Anthony Edwards, and many more today.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP for NBA Sunday

Getting started on Chalkboard ahead of today’s clash between the Timberwolves and Thunder is a streamlined process. To ensure you have your bonus funds ready, simply reference the table below for the essential offer details.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified March 15th, 2026

Understanding the Chalkboard Welcome Offer

To take advantage of this promotion, new Chalkboard customers must meet the minimum age requirements and be located within a participating state. Once successfully registered, the Chalkboard welcome offer unlocks a 100% deposit match up to $100. This means that if you fund your account with the maximum eligible amount, Chalkboard will instantly double your starting bankroll, giving you $200 in total value to utilize on the NBA 2025 Regular Season.

In addition to the generous deposit match, the promotion includes a highly valuable free pick. This special feature allows users to select a designated player to simply score more than 0.5 points, effectively acting as a free square in your entry. As the Timberwolves step onto the court against the Thunder today, using this free pick serves as the perfect foundational building block to jumpstart your player props for the matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder NBA Player Prop Preview via Chalkboard

With your deposit match and free pick secured, it is time to build your entries for today’s matchup. Using your Chalkboard promo on the most heavily projected players adds an immediate level of excitement to the game. Below are the five players with the highest point totals for today’s Timberwolves vs. Thunder clash.

Player Points Assists Rebounds Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 32.5 6.5 4.5 Anthony Edwards 27.5 3.5 4.5 Julius Randle 17.5 4.5 6.5 Chet Holmgren 15.5 1.5 9.5 Jaden McDaniels 13.5 2.5 3.5

When deciding how to use your bonus funds on player props, situational context is everything. We put a lot of stock in recent injury reports, and Anthony Edwards stands out as a high-risk focal point today. Edwards is questionable with right knee soreness following an explosive 42-point outing against the Warriors. While his season average of 29.67 points is impressive, taking him to score more than his 27.5-point projection will not be a walk in the park. The Thunder boast a suffocating team defense that allows just 107.8 points per game, meaning it is going to be a tough test even for a fully healthy Anthony Edwards.

On the other side of the court, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander owns the highest total on the board at 32.5 points. It goes without saying that Gilgeous-Alexander is on a historic run, having just broken Wilt Chamberlain’s 63-year-old record with his 127th consecutive game scoring at least 20 points. He faces a Timberwolves defense that has been noticeably more forgiving, allowing 115.1 points per game. With Minnesota giving up more overall production and Gilgeous-Alexander leading Oklahoma City on a seven-game win streak, he is a great player to back in this matchup.

How to Claim the Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

Activating this exclusive offer ahead of the matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder is a straightforward process. To claim your bonus funds in time for tip-off, follow these simple steps:

Create an Account: Download the Chalkboard app and begin the registration process. You will need to create and register your new account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, promo code WTOP is required to ensure your account is successfully linked to this specific welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Once your account is set up, navigate to the cashier to make your first deposit using one of Chalkboard’s secure methods. To claim the full value of the bonus, you will need to deposit at least $100, which activates the maximum 100% deposit match.

Keep in mind that while a $100 deposit unlocks the highest possible bonus for this clash, you do not need to deposit the full $100 when signing up. Chalkboard will grant a 100% match on whatever eligible amount you choose to deposit initially. Whether you fund your account with $20, $50, or the full $100, you will instantly receive 100% of that amount in bonus funds to help you build your entries for the Timberwolves vs. Thunder game.