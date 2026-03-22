Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus For March Madness Picks (March 22)

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All new DFS users can redeem the Chalkboard promo code WTOP to secure a bonus for all March Madness games today. Create a new account and redeem a $100 deposit match and free pick to use for your NCAA Tournament entries Sunday.







After you sign up with your new account, you will receive a $100 deposit match + free pick, helping you with your initial entry today.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP for March Madness Bonus

Before building your entries for the next tip-off, it is important to know the exact details of the current welcome bonus. Below is a quick breakdown of the promo code, the total maximum value of the offer, and the eligibility requirements needed to secure your deposit match and free pick.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified March 22nd, 2026

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Offer Overview

This highly valuable welcome bonus is available exclusively to new Chalkboard customers who meet the standard age requirements and are physically located in a participating state. The core of this promotion is a 100% deposit match up to $100. It stands to reason that taking full advantage of this—by depositing the maximum $100—instantly doubles your available funds to build entries for the upcoming college basketball slate.

Alongside the deposit match, new users are awarded a heavily discounted free pick. This promotional feature allows you to select a featured player to go more than 0.5 points, essentially gifting you a guaranteed leg to anchor your entry. By locking in this free pick, you can confidently stack other college basketball projections, knowing you already have a massive head start.

March Madness Player Prop Analysis

Tonight’s slate features some incredible matchups, including a 2:45 p.m. ET showdown between No. 7 seed Kentucky and No. 2 seed Iowa State, followed by No. 5 St. John’s facing No. 4 Kansas at 5:15 p.m. ET. When building your Chalkboard entries, the data points to some distinct value.

Player Points Darryn Peterson 21.5 Otega Oweh 21.5 Zuby Ejiofor 16.5 Denzel Aberdeen 13.5 Bryce Hopkins 12.5

Take Kentucky guard Otega Oweh. He just etched his name into March Madness lore, saving the Wildcats’ season with a banked-in 35-foot buzzer-beater to force overtime against Santa Clara. Oweh exploded for a career-high 35 points in that game.

On the Kansas side, freshman guard Darryn Peterson is a fascinating case. Despite dealing with severe, season-long health issues and full-body cramping, he dropped 28 points in the first round against Cal Baptist.

Finally, look at St. John’s forward Zuby Ejiofor. He transferred from Kansas after being told he wasn’t good enough to start, and now the Big East Player of the Year faces his old team. Ejiofor posted 14 points and 11 rebounds in the first round.

How to Redeem the Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your welcome offer is a simple process. Follow these quick steps to set up your account, activate your bonus, and secure your free pick before the next college basketball tip-off:

Register Your Account: Download the Chalkboard app and create a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information—like your name, email address, and date of birth—to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During sign-up, you must enter the promo code WTOP. This is required to opt into the exclusive new-user welcome bonus. Make a Secure Deposit: Navigate to the cashier section and fund your account using a secure payment method. To claim the absolute maximum value of the bonus, you will need to deposit at least $100. Collect Your Bonus: You do not have to deposit the full $100 when signing up. Whether you start smaller or max it out, Chalkboard will match 100% of whatever amount you initially deposit.

Once your transaction processes, your matched funds and free pick will hit your account instantly. You are now fully equipped to hunt for value and build your winning player prop entries for tonight’s hardwood action.