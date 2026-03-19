Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus For March Madness, NBA Games

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Dive into the start of March Madness today by claiming the Chalkboard promo code WTOP. All new users who create a new account will be able to redeem a $100 deposit match and free pick to use for any NCAA Tournament or NBA game today.







Set up a new account to receive a $100 deposit match + free pick thanks to this welcome offer, and start placing your favorite entries from there. There are 16 NCAA games to check out, along with a fun NBA slate highlighted by the Spurs vs. Suns and Heat vs. Lakers.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP for $100 Deposit Match

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified March 19th, 2026

To take advantage of this promotion, you must be a new Chalkboard customer who meets the platform’s age requirements and resides in a participating state. Once you register your account and make your initial transaction, Chalkboard will provide a 100% deposit match up to $100. This effectively doubles your starting bankroll right out of the gate, giving you extra funds to use on tonight’s regular-season matchup between the Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers, or the rest of the NBA slate.

In addition to the deposit match, this welcome offer includes a highly valuable free pick. This special feature allows users to take a player to go more than 0.5 points, basically acting as a free pick to anchor your entry. Whether you are looking to back someone on the Lakers’ roster or zeroing in on a player from the Heat, adding this 0.5-point projection to your card is the perfect way to build your entries for today’s NBA slate.

NBA Player Prop Preview Tonight via Chalkboard

Player Points Assists Rebounds Luka Doncic 30.5 8.5 8.5 Devin Booker 27.5 5.5 4.5 Victor Wembanyama 23.5 2.5 11.5 Austin Reaves 21.5 4.5 4.5 Tyler Herro 21.5 4.5 4.5

When scanning tonight’s lines, Luka Doncic stands alone at the top with a massive 30.5-point projection following a 40-point masterpiece against Houston. Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs give us a star-studded showdown between Devin Booker (27.5 points) and Victor Wembanyama (23.5 points) to anchor your entries.

For fans analyzing the highlighted matchup between the Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers, Austin Reaves and Tyler Herro both share a 21.5-point line. The Lakers enter tonight on a seven-game winning streak, with Reaves emerging as a key secondary creator alongside Doncic.

On the other side, Herro has been facing heavy criticism from the fanbase after the Heat’s recent 136-106 blowout loss to Charlotte. Navigating his projection requires factoring in situational context; taking him to go more or less than 21.5 points will largely depend on how the offense shifts with Bam Adebayo listed as probable to return and absorb usage.

How to Activate the Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your welcome bonus before the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat tip off at 8:00 PM EDT on March 19, 2026, is a simple and straightforward process. Follow the steps below to ensure your account is fully funded and ready for the action:

Register Your Account: Begin by creating and registering a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and confirm that you meet the platform’s eligibility requirements.

Begin by creating and registering a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and confirm that you meet the platform’s eligibility requirements. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, it goes without saying that promo code WTOP is required to lock in this specific welcome bonus.

During the sign-up process, it goes without saying that promo code is required to lock in this specific welcome bonus. Make a Secure Deposit: Navigate to the cashier and fund your account using one of Chalkboard’s secure methods. To claim the full maximum value of the welcome bonus, you will need to deposit at least $100. This initial transaction will activate the 100% deposit match.

Keep in mind that while a $100 transaction unlocks the maximum potential bonus, you do not need to deposit the full $100 when signing up. Chalkboard will match 100% of whatever initial amount you choose to deposit, giving you full control over your starting bankroll as you look for value in tonight’s Lakers vs. Heat showdown.